Dilip Ghosh defends bermuda remark, says Mamata showing legs in saree is inappropriate

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday defended his bermuda comment on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said a woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. At an election campaign rally in Purulia on Tuesday, Ghosh said Mamata should wear bermudas if she wants to show her leg — a comment that marked a low to which political discourse has stooped ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

However, Dilip Ghosh appeared unfazed by the controversy and said people are finding Mamata's way of draping a saree exposing one leg objectionable. "She is our chief minister. We expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal's culture. "She is our CM, we expect her to act appropriately, befitting Bengal’s culture. A woman showing her legs in a saree is inappropriate. People are objecting. I found it objectionable. So I spoke," Ghosh said.

On March 10, Mamata Banerjee got injured in Nandigram which she claimed to be an attack, but later the Election Commission dismissed it as an accident. After being admitted to SSKM hospital for two days, she was discharged on March 12. Since then, she has remained wheelchair-bound with a plaster on her left foot.

From the day of the incident, the BJP has been claiming that it was a drama by Mamata to gain voters' sympathy. On similar lines, Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said, "People don't want to see her face, that's why she's showing her broken leg... She is wearing a saree that covers one leg and shows the other. Never seen someone wear a saree like that. If you want to show your leg, then wear bermuda."

"I don't know where these doctors came who plastered her left leg while the injury was apparently on the right leg. We have not seen any report. Had there been a fracture, then the plaster can't be taken off in two days..it takes a minimum of 21 days. Where from these doctors passed?" Dilip Ghosh asked.

Condemning the attack, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra wrote, "..And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?"

"It now appears that the role of @BJP4Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards @AITCofficial workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits," another MP of the party, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote, tweeting the video of Dilip Ghosh's address.