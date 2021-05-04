First duty of elected government is to protect lives: Owaisi on Bengal clashes

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the series of violence that broke out in West Bengal after the culmination of the assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi said that right to life is a fundamental right and it should be the first duty of any government to protect the lives of the people adding if it (the government) does not do this, it is failing in its fundamental duty.

“We condemn the failure of any government in any part of India to protect lives.” the AIMIM chief said.

Since the evening of May 2, clashes have erupted across West Bengal among rival political parties after the announcement of the assembly elections results where the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged victorious for a third straight time with 213 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) only managed to secure 77 seats.

The BJP has blamed the TMC responsible for orchestrating the violence in the state. Issuing a release, the BJP said on Monday that several of its workers have been killed in clashes while some have been seriously injured and houses, shops of many party workers have also been set on fire. The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on Wednesday against the “widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers.”

However, the TMC has denied charges of inciting violence in Bengal with party supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealing for peace in the state. The Union home ministry on Monday sought a report from the Mamata government over the incidents of post-election violence.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Bengal in view of the clashes and will be soon visiting the families of the affected party workers, told ANI on Tuesday he had never seen such intolerance after the announcement of election results in independent India. The BJP is committed to fight this ideological battle and activities of the Trinamool which is full of intolerance, Nadda said.

