PM Modi speaks to Bengal Governor as BJP calls post-poll violence unprecedented

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar about the “alarmingly worrisome” law and order situation in West Bengal as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) blamed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for “unprecedented” post-election violence in the state.

The TMC swept back to power in the state on Sunday with 213 seats in the 294-member House. The BJP managed to get 77 seats.

In a tweet, Dhankar said, “PM [Prime Minister] called and expressed his serious anguish and concern at alarmingly worrisome law & order situation @MamataOfficial. I share grave concerns @PMOIndia given that violence vandalism, arson, loot and killings continue unabated. Concerned must act in overdrive to restore order.”

In New Delhi, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra said the situation in West Bengal has never been witnessed in India’s electoral history. “The situation in Bengal is unbelievable. We have never witnessed such scenes in India’s electoral history. Bengal is burning,” he said on the day BJP chief JP Nadda began a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the situation and meet party workers, who have allegedly been injured.

Also Watch | Let’s defeat Covid first; together can fight BJP in 2024, says Mamata Banerjee

Patra lashed out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee even as she has appealed for peace and blamed the central forces and the BJP for attacking her party workers. Banerjee, who is expected to be sworn in as the chief minister for the third time on Wednesday, on Monday accused the BJP of circulating old pictures of riots outside the state to spread tensions.

The BJP has been alleging that its workers and functionaries have been attacked since the election results were announced on Sunday. It also alleged arson attacks on their homes and added in some areas women have been injured as well.

“There should be graciousness after winning polls. However, the violence being done in Bengal is painful and saddening. We want to know whether the 2.28 crore Bengalis, who voted for BJP do not have a democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice?” Patra asked.

On whether the party is demanding the President’s rule, Patra said, “There is a democratic process, and there is a process to end violence. The governor and [Union] MHA [ministry of home affairs] have sought a report. Whatever needs to be done after assessing the reports will be announced by the MHA.”

The TMC earlier refuted BJP’s allegations that its workers were behind all the violence. “It is the fight between the BJP’s old-timers and newcomers. Even their president of the state unit had been a victim of such infighting in the past. Why should the TMC resort to any violence?” asked Kunal Ghosh, TMC spokesperson.