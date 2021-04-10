Five killed in 2 separate incidents in Bengal during fourth phase of polling

Five people, including an 18-year-old first-time voter, were killed and seven others injured in two separate firing incidents in Cooch Behar district of north Bengal during the fourth phase of polling in the state on Saturday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) suspended the polling process in the booth at Sitalkuchi constituency in Cooch Behar where four people were shot dead by central forces.

Re-election will ‘definitely’ be ordered, a senior official said. The EC also sought detailed reports on both incidents from the district authorities.

“In one incident at least four people were killed and a few others injured, including security personnel, at Sitalkuchi. A mob attacked the central force personnel and they opened fire in self-defence killing four of them. There was a rumour that a 14-year-old body was beaten up by CISF and this kicked off a chain reaction. The boy is doing well,” said Annappa E, DIG of Jalpaiguri range.

At least seven people were injured including a person who suffered a bullet injury on his leg. They were all rushed to a hospital for treatment. A few state police personnel, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and polling officials were also injured.

In another incident, in the same Sitalkuchi constituency but in a different booth, Ananda Barma, 18 was shot dead by some miscreants.

“He was a first-time voter. We have already arrested two persons,” said Debasish Dhar, SP of Cooch Behar.

Earlier this week, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh’s convoy was attacked and the TMC candidate of Mathabhanga constituency was attacked in Cooch Behar district.

A senior security official said that till around 9:45 am voting was going on smoothly in booth number 126. A young boy named Manik Md had fallen ill in the vicinity of the booth and some women were taking care of him. The CISF personnel went to enquire and even asked locals if they could send the boy to the hospital in the sector mobile vehicle of the local police.

“However some other local people thought that the boy was beaten up by the CISF personnel and as a result of such misunderstanding a few people present there raised a hue and cry,” said a senior ECI official, while quoting a report sent by the observer.

Around 300-350 villagers, including women, gathered with deadly and sharp household equipment that could cause injury.

“Due to a misunderstanding the agitated mob attacked the CISF personnel and some even tried to snatch their arms and ammunition. They also tried to attack the polling personnel. The home guard and CISF personnel were also injured,” he added.

Reinforcement was called but when the Quick Response Team came they were also attacked and their vehicle was also damaged. The CISF first fired a few rounds in the air to deter the mob.

“However when the mob advanced further the security personnel opened fire killing four and injuring seven. The security personnel were rescued along with the home guard and polling officials. The CISF later lodged a police complaint,” the ECI official added.

Villagers, however, said that the voting was going on peacefully till around 10:30 am when sudden a team of security personnel came and assaulted the locals.

“They suddenly opened fire and killed four villagers. A few others were injured. It is a blatant lie that we attacked them. Villagers were running for shelter when they opened fire,” said Noor Mohammed, a local resident.

“Some of us also took videos but the central forces snatched our mobiles before leaving the place. If we get the mobiles we can prove what they did,” said Sheikh Ismail, another villager.

Those who died in the firing were identified as Jobed Ali, Chhalmu Mia, Amzad Hossain and Nameed Mia. The seven injured include a woman, who is an ASHA worker, and a 14-year-old boy.

With all eyes on Cooch Behar, reports of minor clashes and candidates being attacked poured in from other places.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee’s car and media vehicles were allegedly attacked by a mob of angry locals in Hooghly district on Saturday morning. At Bally in Howrah the BJP candidate Baishali Dalmiya alleged that her car was attacked.

While BJP alleged that TMC workers were behind the attacks, the TMC has refuted the allegations saying that it was an internal fight between the BJP’s old timers and newcomers.

Clashes and reports of bombs being hurled also poured in from Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas and Howrah.

Banerjee said the death toll in this election was far higher than that in the Panchayat elections three years ago and 12 of the 17-18 people killed belonged to TMC. She added the EC owed people an explanation.

In all, 44 constituencies in north and south Bengal went to polls in the fourth phase held on Saturday. Out of the 294 seats, polls in 135 constituencies have already been held. Counting will be held on May 2.