'From note bandi to bank bandi, PM Modi has destroyed India's economy': Mamata

Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and branded it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should "never be allowed to rule the state."
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 02:32 PM IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also accused the BJP of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 2017 demonetisation and privatisation of banks, saying he has destroyed the economy of the country. Banerjee was addressing a rally in Haldia in poll-bound West Bengal.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of this country - from note bandi to bank bandi," Banerjee said at the rally, according to news agency ANI. She also claimed that the government will soon sell the Haldia port.

The chief minister slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and branded it as the "biggest extortionist" in the world, which should "never be allowed to rule the state."

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also accused the BJP of orchestrating riots, killing people and torturing Dalit girls.

"BJP is the biggest 'tolabaz' (extortionist) in the world... Just see the amount of money it collected under the PM Cares Fund. If the people of West Bengal want peace and a state free from riots, then the Trinamool Congress is the only option," she added.

Banerjee's remarks came on a day when PM Modi is also in Bengal. Addressing a rally in Kharagpur, the Prime Minister accused the Trinamool Congress government of "loot, violence, corruption and misgovernance".

"Didi (Mamata Banerjee) stands like a wall in front of every development scheme. You trusted her but she betrayed your trust. Did she not break your dreams, did she not destroy them? She is talking about 20 angikar (promises), arey didi, Bengal gave you 10 years to serve but you gave them years of loot, violence, corruption and misgovernance," he said.

West Bengal will witness a tough fight in the upcoming state assembly elections between the rulling TMC and the BJP. The eight-phase state Assembly polls will begin on March 27. It will continue till April 29. The counting of voting will take place on May 2.

