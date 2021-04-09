Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Frustration over impending defeat...': Amit Shah reacts to Mamata Banerjee's 'block CRPF' remark
In a press conference, Amit Shah also urged everyone to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they wanted West Bengal to be developed in line of their 'Sonar Bangla' view.
“Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.(ANI)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the fourth phase of assembly elections scheduled for April 10 and said her party's imminent defeat was the reason she was 'frustrated'.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee ‘block CRPF’ remark, Amit Shah said the TMC's frustration over their impending defeat was evident in its leader's 'outbursts' against the central forces. Mamata Banerjee, in one of her rallies, asked women voters to gherao central force personnel.

“Keep an eye on CRPF personnel. Gherao them because they do not let people cast their votes. While one team will engage them in conversations the other team will cast votes. This is how everyone can exercise their franchise,” the TMC supremo said. 

Earlier, on March 28 also, she had made similar remarks during an interview with a news channel. "Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019, I saw the same thing in 2016," she said. The Election Commission of India issued a notice to the leader over these remarks and asked her to explain her stand by April 10.

Amit Shah further attacked the TMC and said it failed to bring about the reforms it promised. He urged everyone to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if they wanted the state to be developed in line of their 'Sonar Bangla' view.  

Confident of winning between 63 to 68 seats in the first three phases, Amit Shah said while his party got unprecedented support from the people of Bengal, it seemed like Mamata Banerjee was apprehensive of losing out on minority votes. "The way Didi appealed to minority voters to unite and vote for the TMC, it suggests that perhaps their minority votes are also slowly slipping away from them, this fear is haunting them going elsewhere," he said.

