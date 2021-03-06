‘He backstabbed us’: Trinamool Congress slams Dinesh Trivedi’s move to BJP
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday reacted sharply to former leader Dinesh Trivedi joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the March-April assembly elections in the state.
Hitting out at Trivedi's decision to join the BJP, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told news agency PTI that the leader didn’t say anything against his former party in the last several years and decided to do so just before Bengal was about to go into polling. Ghosh further labelled Trivedi as ‘ungrateful’ and accused him of betraying the people of the state. “He held several posts in the party and was entrusted with many responsibilities. At a time when he should repay the Trinamool Congress, he has backstabbed it,” the TMC leader added.
Echoing Ghosh’s remarks, senior TMC leader and Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy told PTI that leaders like him enjoyed power during their tenure and left the party at the time of elections.
Trivedi was inducted into the BJP earlier in the day in the presence of party chief JP Nadda and Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pratap. Terming his entry into the BJP ‘as a golden moment he had waited for’, Trivedi said that the people of Bengal had rejected the TMC, were distressed with violence and corruption and were ready for a real change in the state.
Also Watch| ‘Right person now in the right party’: JP Nadda on Dinesh Trivedi joining BJP
The 70-year-old leader had announced his resignation from the TMC in the Rajya Sabha on February 12 and told Parliament that he was feeling 'suffocated' and cited his inability to speak on the law and order situation in Bengal. He had also highlighted his limited role as a member of the Upper House for bringing any change in the ground situation in the state. Once considered a close aide of TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Trivedi was her choice for serving as the Union railways minister in 2011 during the UPA government.
The Trinamool Congress has witnessed a slew of resignations ahead of the assembly elections in Bengal. Before Trivedi, Suvedu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee—both former ministers in Banerjee’s cabinet—and other leaders quit the ruling party in the state and joined the BJP. The latest addition to the list of defectors is Dinesh Bajaj and Sonali Guha, who might soon join the BJP.
Elections in the state will be held from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases and votes will be counted on May 2.
(With PTI inputs)
Kailash Vijayvargiya holds door-to-door campaign to invite people to Modi rally
Suvendu Adhikari is BJP’s choice against CM Mamata Banerjee on Nandigram seat
- The party’s general secretary also announced the names of 56 candidates for the assembly elections out of which 6 candidates were given to women.
Denied ticket for polls, TMC MLA Sonali Guha says she will join BJP
Hurt by sentiments towards Hindi-speakers: Dinesh Bajaj quits TMC, may join BJP
- He also said that the TMC should not forget what its senior leaders had done for the party for the sake of newcomers.
TMC, Left candidates kick-start campaigning for Bengal Assembly election
PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly
Suvendu Adhikari's counterblow to Mamata Banerjee over 'outsiders' remark
Forget 'Bengal wants its daughter': Babul Supriyo's new dig at Mamata Banerjee
Didi keeps only 1 seat: Adhikari’s stronghold
- Mamata Banerjee left three seats in the Darjeeling hills for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) whose two factions support her.
Mamata Banerjee sets aside 3 Darjeeling seats but GJM factions remain divided
- The GJM factions, led by Bimal Gurung and Binoy Tamang, are allies of the TMC but both groups said they would contest each other even if that leads to a triangular contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.
In Bengal, CM Mamata declares star-studded candidate list; drops 27 sitting MLAs
- The list of dropped names also includes Amit Mitra, state finance minister, Purnendu Basu, state technical education minister and Manish Gupta, former state power minister. Instead at least three councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were given tickets.
Bengal polls: EC backs Dy Election Commissioner in-charge after TMC allegation
Left-Cong-ISF alliance in Bengal announces seats to contest in first 2 phases
After Mamata finalises Nandigram contest, BJP reacts
