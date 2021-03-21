Implimentation of CAA, one job per family: Highlights of BJP's Bengal manifesto

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for West Bengal Assembly election in which the party promised reservation for women in government jobs. Shah also said that the BJP will give prominent space to the central schemes that will be implemented in the state.

He also promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if the BJP is elected to power.

Here are the key highlights of the BJP's election manifesto for the Bengal polls:

--Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get ₹10,000 per year for 5 years.

--One job per family, implementation of seventh pay commission for state government employees and PM-Kisan arrear of ₹18,000 for 75 lakh farmers if elected to power in the state.

--Three new AIIMS hospitals to be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.

--The manifesto also promises common eligibility test for all state government jobs to keep a check on corruption. The BJP has also promised to form separate task forces to curb the problem of arms racketeering, unchecked narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation and cattle smuggling.

--A Sonar Bangla fund worth ₹11,000 crore has also been promised which will promote art, literature and other such sectors.

--Shah said the party will constitute an SIT to investigate cases of political killings and take strict action against those responsible. "We will provide upto ₹25 lakh as a rehabilitation package to each of the victims of political violence in West Bengal," he added.