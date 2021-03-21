Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Implimentation of CAA, one job per family: Highlights of BJP's Bengal manifesto
west bengal assembly election

Implimentation of CAA, one job per family: Highlights of BJP's Bengal manifesto

Amit Shah promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if the BJP is elected to power.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Three new AIIMS hospitals to be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.(HT Photo/Samir Jana)

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for West Bengal Assembly election in which the party promised reservation for women in government jobs. Shah also said that the BJP will give prominent space to the central schemes that will be implemented in the state.

He also promised a 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in the state if the BJP is elected to power.

Here are the key highlights of the BJP's election manifesto for the Bengal polls:

--Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented in the first Cabinet and refugees who have been staying here for 70 years will be given citizenship. Each refugee family will get 10,000 per year for 5 years.

--One job per family, implementation of seventh pay commission for state government employees and PM-Kisan arrear of 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers if elected to power in the state.

--Three new AIIMS hospitals to be built in North Bengal, Jangalmahal and Sundarban so that locals don't have to travel to Kolkata to avail healthcare facilities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Special focus on women’s safety, education in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls

CAA to be implemented in Bengal if BJP comes to power: Amit Shah

In Darjeeling, GJM’s Binoy Tamang faction fields 3 candidates for Bengal polls

PM Modi says Mamata Banerjee anticipating defeat, already questioning EVMs

--The manifesto also promises common eligibility test for all state government jobs to keep a check on corruption. The BJP has also promised to form separate task forces to curb the problem of arms racketeering, unchecked narcotics trade, land grabbing, fake currency circulation and cattle smuggling.

--A Sonar Bangla fund worth 11,000 crore has also been promised which will promote art, literature and other such sectors.

--Shah said the party will constitute an SIT to investigate cases of political killings and take strict action against those responsible. "We will provide upto 25 lakh as a rehabilitation package to each of the victims of political violence in West Bengal," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP