Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / In poll-bound Bengal, CM Mamata showers last minute sops in bid to woo voters
west bengal assembly election

In poll-bound Bengal, CM Mamata showers last minute sops in bid to woo voters

The ECI around 4:30 pm on Friday announced the poll dates for four states, including West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry. With the announcement of the polls the MCC came into force barring any new announcements by the government.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:07 PM IST
**EDS: IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM CM OFFICE** Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Kalighat, in Kolkata, Friday, Feb 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000202A)(PTI)

An hour before the Election Commission of India announced the election schedule and the Model Code of Conduct came into force, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee showered some last minute sops on Friday.

“I am pleased to announce a HIKE in the wages of daily wage workers under WB Urban Employment Scheme: > to 202 per day from 144 earlier for unskilled labour > to 303 from 172 earlier for semi-skilled > 404 for skilled labour (new category introduced),” Banerjee tweeted.

The ECI around 4:30 pm on Friday announced the poll dates for four states, including West Bengal, and the UT of Puducherry. With the announcement of the polls the MCC came into force barring any new announcements by the government.

But before the ECI made the announcement, Banerjee in another tweet wrote: “A total of 56,500 workers (40,500 unskilled, 8000 semi-skilled, 8000 skilled) will benefit from this. These wages are in parity with rural workers’ enhanced pay (MNREGA unskilled & semi-skilled). Budget provision for this step has been made available for both FY21 & FY22.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mamata calls herself 'daughter of Bengal', says will win despite eight phases

Watch| 'Dadagiri cholbe na': Rajnath Singh speaks in Bengali amid cheers

West Bengal, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu rush to announce last-minute sops

Bengal elections begin on March 27; state stares at bi-polar contest

Elections to the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, up from seven last time, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said while announcing the poll schedule.

The BJP shot back saying that last minute sops won’t be able to save the TMC as the people of West Bengal had seen the true face of the TMC in the last 10 years.

“We are happy that she announced it. At least the poor people will get some benefit. But this won’t be able to save the TMC. The people of Bengal have seen the true face of the TMC in the last 10 years. The TMC government has failed to provide DA to government employees,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal govt
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP