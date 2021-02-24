JP Nadda to launch Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign

Janata Party President JP Nadda will launch Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata, West Bengal months ahead of the Assembly polls on Thursday.

Nadda will be on a visit to West Bengal tomorrow. According to the schedule, the BJP chief will reach Kolkata tonight. On Thursday he is scheduled to launch the Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign at Hastings BJP office, Kolkata.

Through the move, the BJP aims to reach all constituencies in West Bengal to prepare its manifesto for the state election. Suggestions from across the state will be collected before preparing the party's West Bengal poll manifesto.

Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign will have more than 200 meetings with the common people, opinion makers, intellectuals and other important persons in the state. These suggestions will be taken into account when the BJP prepares its manifesto for West Bengal.

Seeking suggestions from common people for manifestoes has been a practice followed by the BJP. The party had followed a similar practice ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and also before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP chief JP Nadda is also scheduled to flag off raths tomorrow for various constituencies which will seek suggestions from common people and also spread awareness regarding various measures and public welfare policies initiated by the Narendra Modi government.

The BJP chief is also scheduled to begin Lokkho Sonar Bangla intellectuals meeting in Science City, Kolkata on Thursday.

The BJP chief is also scheduled to visit Rishi Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's residence and museum in Naihati. He will have lunch at jute mill worker's household in Gouripur and visit Anandpuri Kalibari Temple, Barrackpore.

He is also scheduled to address Poriborton Yatra - Nabadwip zone culmination rally in, Anandapuri Khelar Math.

Later he will also visit Bibhutibhusan Bhandhopadhyay's house and then the Mangal Pandey Memorial, before the conclusion of the visit.