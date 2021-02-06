‘Ma looted, Mati disrespected’: JP Nadda flags off BJP’s ‘rath yatra’ in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off the party’s ‘rath yatra’ programme in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. Speaking at a public rally before flagging off the first ‘rath yatra,’ in Nabadwip, Nadda accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of looting ‘Ma’ (mother), disrespecting ‘Mati’ (soil) and not protecting ‘Manush’ (people) of West Bengal.

“Parivartan Yatra begins here. It’s a change of not only the government but also of thinking. Mamata di formed the government 10 years back by swearing on ‘Ma, Mati, Manush.’ But in 10 years, ‘Ma’ was looted, ‘Mati’ was disrespected and ‘Manush’ weren’t protected,” Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP has dubbed its ‘rath yatras’ as ‘Poriborton (change) Yatra.’ The party plans to organise a total of five such ‘yatras’ in the state.

“BJP has decided to awaken the people of Bengal through ‘Parivartan Yatra’. I think the people have already awoken,” Nadda further said. On CM Banerjee, he said, “Modi ji has tried to give Bengal everything. But Mamata ‘chahi na, chahi na, chahi na’ (doesn’t want). She says ‘hobe na’ (can’t happen’). Why? Everything will happen after the month of May.”

On alleged political killings of BJP workers, the party chief said, “What government is this? A government of tyranny? Around 130 of our people have been killed, over 300 people have been attacked. This government will have to go. When they can attack us, I can understand the condition of the common man in Bengal.”

The BJP has emerged as the main Opposition to Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, after an impressive performance in the eastern state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when it won 18 of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, with Banerjee’s party winning 22. While Banerjee is looking at a third consecutive term as chief minister, the BJP aims to form its maiden government in the state.

The assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May.