Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Mamata Banerjee to stage sit-in protest against EC campaigning ban today
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee to stage sit-in protest against EC campaigning ban today

The Election Commission of India sent notices to Mamata Banerjee on April 7 and April 8 for allegedly urging Muslims to guard against those splitting their votes and for asking people to “gherao” (block) central paramilitary security forces respectively.
Written by Prashasti Singh
UPDATED ON APR 13, 2021 06:52 AM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee received two notices from the election commission, one on April 7 and the other on April 8.(ANI)

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, she will stage a sit-in protest against the poll body on Tuesday. The ECI banned her from 8pm on Monday till 8pm on April 13 for her “highly insinuating and provocative remarks” which, the poll body said, could affect the election process.

Click here for full election coverage

On April 7 and April 8, the ECI sent notices to the Trinamool chief for allegedly urging Muslims to guard against those splitting their votes and for asking people to “gherao” (block) central paramilitary security forces respectively. Commenting on her reply to these notices, the poll body said Mamata Banerjee has “selectively chosen parts of her speech in her reply” and that “her reply has yet again conveniently left out key parts of her speech, perhaps due to selective amnesia.”

In its Monday notice barring the leader from campaigning, the EC condemned her statements and advised her "to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP's outreach strategy: Amit Shah to address 'potho sabhas' in Bengal today

NRC will not impact gorkhas; TMC spreading lies, says Shah

PM, Mamata trade barbs over polling day violence in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee banned from campaigning for 24 hours, she says will protest

"Whereas, the Commission has carefully considered the matter and is of the considered view that Ms. Mamata Banerjee, who also happens to be the Chief Minister of the State, has in violation of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct as well as Section 123(3) & (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and Sections 186, 189 and 505 of Indian Penal Code, 1860 made highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with serious potential of breakdown of law & order and thereby adversely affecting the election process,” the commission said in its order.

Also Read: EC bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, she says will protest

Reacting to the latest ECI notice to her, the TMC leader condemned the poll body for its 'unconstitutional' and 'undemocratic' decision.

“To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon,” she tweeted.

West Bengal assembly elections are being held in eight phases out of which four have been conducted. The next phase will be held on April 17 and the last one on April 29. Results will be announced on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 election commission of india mamata banerjee
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
BAFTA Awards 2021
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP