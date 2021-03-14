Mamata says she is a 'wounded tiger' in her 1st public appearance after injury

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she would ensure the return of democracy to people if they vote for her and that she would continue campaigning in a wheelchair with a broken leg, as she addressed a rally in Kolkata on Nandigram Divas. Comparing herself to a wounded tiger, Banerjee said an inured tiger is the most dangerous animal, referring to her recent injury.

"If people vote for us, we'll ensure that democracy returns to them. May all conspiracies against Bengal be destroyed. I assure that I'll campaign on a wheelchair with a broken leg. Khela Hobe. A wounded tiger is the most dangerous animal," she said as reported by news agency ANI.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo held a roadshow with a massive crowd of party workers and supporters from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in south Kolkata on a wheelchair as she had sustained an injury to her leg in Nandigram, from where she will be contesting against former aide Suvendu Adhikari in the upcoming polls.

Banerjee had earlier tweeted out that she was in a lot of pain but felt the pain of the people even more. She also said that she would never bow down to cowardice.

The West Bengal chief minister's roadshow comes hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) ruled out the TMC's claims of the attack on Banerjee being a 'conspiracy' based on the reports of the poll observers and the Chief Secretary of Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are set to have a long polling process comprising of eight phases and stretched over a month. It will commence on March 27 and go on until April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

The battle for power in the eastern state is likely to be a triangular contest among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Left-Congress-ISF alliance and the ruling TMC.