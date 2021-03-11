Mamata still has symptoms related to bony injuries; responding well to treatment: Doctor

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is responding well to the treatment and her improvement is well evident, M Bandopadhyay of IPGMER & SSKM Hospital said on Thursday.

"A 6-member medical team re-examined the chief minister again. She's responding well to treatment, improvement of her general well evident. However, she still has symptoms related to bone injuries of her left ankle for which she continues to receive treatment," Bandopadhyay said.

He said that Banerjee's abdominal ultrasonography, x-ray of right forearm and right shoulder, CT scan of thorax are within acceptable limits.

"Her left knee reveals some degree of degenerative changes on CT scan. Medical board will meet tomorrow at 11am and decide further course of action," he added.

Earlier in the day, doctors treating Banerjee said she is having severe pain in her injured left leg and has a low sodium concentration in blood. She will be under strict observation for the time being, they said.

The state government constituted a six-member medical team to treat Banerjee, and doctors conducted an X-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken to the hospital from Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment following an alleged attack on her during the election campaign in Nandigram on Wednesday.

The alleged attack took place just hours after Banerjee filed her nomination from the Nandigram assembly constituency, from where she will be up against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last December.

Assembly elections in the state for all 294 constituencies will be held across eight phases, between March 27 and April 29. Counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for May 2.