'Mamata's drama for sympathy flopped': BJP leaders after EC report

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said Mamata Banerjee's 'plot' to garner sympathy ahead of the elections has been unmasked, after the Election Commission of India said what happened to Banerjee in Nandigram on March 10 was an accident, not a 'planned attack' as Banerjee claimed.

"Her drama will not go on for long. People know what she did for the last 10 tears and what she is doing now. The drama that she was doing for sympathy has floppe now. Time will tell what will happen to Mamata in future," Vijayvargiya told news agency ANI.

Union home minister for state G Kishan Reddy said the entire country now know there was no attack on Banerjee. "Election Commission has made it clear that there was no attack. It was an accident," Reddy said.

Based on the reports filed by two poll observers and a report filed by the state government, the EC on Sunday concluded that Mamata sustained injuries prima facie due to a lapse on the part of her security in-charge.

Mamata was in Nandigram to file her nomination for the upcoming elections when the accident took place. She stopped her car in front of a temple and as she was offering her prayers from her car, she alleged that she was pushed by a group of people. She was rushed to Kolkata's SSKM hospital immediately. After two days of treatment, she was discharged on March 12. On March 14, she made her first public appearance sitting on a wheelchair.

Mamata as well as her party has maintained throughout that it was an orchestrated attack. However, the EC report revealed that she was using an ordinary vehicle, instead of a bulletproof one. But her director of security IPS officer Vivek Sahay was using an armoured car on that day.