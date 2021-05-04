MHA seeks report on post-poll violence in Bengal

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday said it has sought a report from the West Bengal government over incidents of “post-election violence against opposition political workers” in the state.

“MHA has asked West Bengal government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,” it said in a tweet.

The tweet came amid reports of attacks on political workers after chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept back to power in the state on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the state’s director general of police (DGP) over the “alarming” law and order situation. “Have been constrained to urgently summon DG @WBPolice in the wake of alarming law and order in the State,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dilip Ghosh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief, claimed nine of their workers had lost their lives within 24 hours of the post-election violence.

The BJP has blamed the TMC for the violence.

Banerjee said, “We know that the BJP and Central forces have tortured people. But even then, I will urge everyone to maintain peace and not resort to violence. If there are any allegations, approach the police. Till we take the oath, law and order are not in our hands. Despite its defeat, the BJP is torturing people.”

BJP has also accused TMC workers of setting a party office on fire.