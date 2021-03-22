Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Mithun Chakraborty registers himself as Kolkata voter ahead of WB assembly polls
This has, in turn, fuelled speculations that he might be contesting the assembly elections.
Actor Mithun Chakraborty. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP here recently, has registered himself as a voter in north Kolkata, fuelling speculation that he might be contesting the assembly elections.

The yesteryear 'Disco Dancer', however, has not cleared the air over the possibility of his candidature, and saffron camp sources said that any decision to this effect would be taken by the BJP leadership.

"Dada is now a voter of 22/180 Raja Manindra Road, our address in Belgachia assembly constituency," his cousin Sarmistha Sarkar said.

Asked if the decision has anything to do with Chakraborty's next political move, if any, she said, "We have no idea. He usually puts up at hotels during official visits to the city. He visits us once in a while, but without any fanfare. Dada avoids the crowd."

Chakraborty, a former TMC Rajya Sabha MP, was earlier a voter from Maharashtra.

He joined the BJP on March 7 during Prime Minister Narendra Modis rally here at Brigade Parade Ground.

