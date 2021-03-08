IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Modi-Shah 'syndicate' peddling lies about women's safety in Bengal: Mamata
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI03_08_2021_000110A)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI03_08_2021_000110A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Modi-Shah 'syndicate' peddling lies about women's safety in Bengal: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "peddling lies" regarding women's security in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:41 PM IST

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sharpened her attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah amid escalating friction between her Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021.

Banerjee, while addressing a rally at the tail end of a roadshow from College Street to the Dorina Crossing area in Kolkata, alleged that the Prime Minister and Shah were "peddling lies" regarding women's security in West Bengal.

"They [the BJP] are saying that women aren't safe in West Bengal. Had there been no safety, women in Bengal would not have been able to move around freely at night," Banerjee said, rebutting PM Modi's assertion that the women feel unsafe in the state.

To drive home her point, the TMC chief drew a contrast with the BJP-ruled state of Gujarat and cited media reports, saying Modi and Shah's 'model state' has "witnessed four rapes and two killings every day in the last two years". She also referred to Modi and Shah as a 'syndicate’.

"Remember the Trinamool's motto — Ma-Maati-Manush (Mother, Motherland, and Humanity). Women will fight for Bengal. Women will build Bengal. This is my vow, on the occasion of International Women's Day," she said.

Lambasting the rising prices of cooking gas, the TMC supremo said, "Even when the global price for cooking gas was low, our central government kept on hiking it. Now we are having to pay an exorbitant amount for the same, forced to cook rice which costs 2 per kilo on a cylinder that costs 800. Will the BJP ever be able to provide cooking gas for free?"

She also took a dig at PM Modi over the inclusion of his photo in Covid-19 vaccination certificates. "He's turned the Covid vaccine into 'Modi vaccine'. A day will come when the entire country will be named after Narendra Modi," the chief minister said.

The women's foot march (padayatra) in Kolkata, organised by the Trinamool Congress on the occasion of International Women's Day, came a day after Prime Minister Modi attacked the Banerjee-led government from the historic Brigade Parade Ground in the city. PM Modi had accused her of "betraying and insulting" the people of the state who he said trusted she will bring about a positive change after the Left rule.

Monday's roadshow by the TMC chief comes amid attacks and counter-attacks in escalating political warfare and the violence that have come to be expected in the poll-bound state, where elections are scheduled to take place between March 27 and April 29. The votes will be counted on May 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi prime minister narendra modi mamata banerjee west bengal assembly elections 2021 west bengal govt west bengal congress west bengal elections

Related Stories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata holds roadshow to counter BJP's narrative on women's safety in Bengal

Written by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The chief minister's roadshow in the city today may assume special significance ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI03_08_2021_000110A)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes part in a rally to mark International Women's Day, in Kolkata, Monday, March 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik)(PTI03_08_2021_000110A)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Modi-Shah 'syndicate' peddling lies about women's safety in Bengal: Mamata

Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were "peddling lies" regarding women's security in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
west bengal assembly election

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination papers from Nandigram on March 12

Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:32 PM IST
All eyes would be on Nandigram, the site of protests against the Left government which had ignited a popular upsurge and catapulted the TMC to power in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker stitches TMC party flags, in Howrah, West Bengal on March 7. (PTI)
A worker stitches TMC party flags, in Howrah, West Bengal on March 7. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal elections: TMC replaces candidate amid speculations that she may join BJP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:27 PM IST
TMC has cited ill-health as the reason for replacing Sarala Murmu, its candidate from Habibpur in Malda, with Pradeep Baskey. There are also speculations that some other district level TMC leaders from Malda may join BJP today
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP. (ANI Photo)
This is the first case of candidate replacement in the run-up to the political do-or-die contest for both the TMC and the BJP. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal assembly polls: TMC changes its candidate for Habibpur constituency

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:38 PM IST
A senior TMC leader said the party nominates a candidate for a particular constituency "based on his or her winning possibility and not personal desires".
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata holds roadshow to counter BJP's narrative on women's safety in Bengal

Written by Joydeep Bose
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The chief minister's roadshow in the city today may assume special significance ahead of the polls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

TMC, BJP build helipads as Nandigram gears up for high-pitched poll battle

By HT Correspondent | First edit by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:12 AM IST
On April 1, chief minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee will take on her protege-turned-adversary and BJP’s candidate Suvendu Adhikari, from Nandigram
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mithun Chakraborty, who was close to CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.
Mithun Chakraborty, who was close to CPI(M) leader Subhas Chakraborty till the latter died, took part in many social welfare activities in Bengal in the 1990s.
west bengal assembly election

Mithun joins BJP, PM Modi praises him at Bengal rally

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:25 AM IST
  • The actor repeated two of his famous one-liners from a couple of Bengali movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.(ANI Photo)
She targeted Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah after leading a roadshow in protest against LPG price hike.(ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata targets ‘anti-poor’ BJP govt

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Siliguri
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:21 AM IST
  • Attacking the BJP, which has accused the TMC of running syndicates, Banerjee said India knows only one syndicate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Banerjee accused Modi of unethically helping big industrialists, who she referred to as the Prime Minister’s friends.(ANI Photo )
Banerjee accused Modi of unethically helping big industrialists, who she referred to as the Prime Minister’s friends.(ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi promises ‘Sonar Bangla’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:56 AM IST
  • PM Modi’s plane arrived at Kolkata around 1.30pm and he flew to the Maidans in a chopper.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy trained guns at actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Trinamool Congress’ Saugata Roy trained guns at actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined the BJP on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

Hours after Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, Saugata Roy says has ‘no credibility'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:59 PM IST
“The BJP threatened him (Mithun Chakraborty) with cases by ED and he left the Rajya Sabha, And now he has joined the BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people,” Saugata Roy told ANI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
"Not even for a brief moment was I made to feel that I was an outsider and was not born or brought up in Kolkata or anywhere else in Bengal, that I had not attended Presidency College or Jadavpur University or that I did not have egg rolls from Park Street while growing up.: Gautam Gambhir(HT File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Gambhir: Felt 'bad and rejected' over Mamata's 'outsiders' remarks about BJP

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:45 PM IST
He will campaign in all eight phases of the assembly polls in the state as well as in three phases of the Assam assembly polls, said an aide of the East Delhi MP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty after he joined BJP during a public meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

Asked about his role in BJP, Mithun Chakraborty points to his Fatakeshto films

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Chakraborty played the lead role in the movie MLA Fatakesto where he was cast as an anti-social who takes up the challenge of becoming a legislator and brings about changes in seven days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing during a public rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Sunday. (ANI Photo )
west bengal assembly election

‘No Bengal woman who hasn’t suffered’: Modi slams TMC over attack on 82-year-old

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:51 PM IST
A video of the woman had surfaced on social media in which she was telling a news channel that TMC supporters barged into her house around 4:30am and assaulted her and her son.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, at Sahaganj in Hooghly district. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM Modi over women's safety issue

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:52 PM IST
She was leading a rally in Siliguri in northern Bengal against the Centre's hike in fuel prices. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at that time, held a massive rally in Kolkata's Brigade parade ground, led by the Prime Minister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Flag Corporation and Flag Shop founder Gyan Shah from Mumbai said they have a presence in online marketplace but the products they offer are not of low-end fast moving products for campaigns. "Our offering is high quality and so individuals buy our products who demand high quality items. During elections demand definitely goes up but costly items demand doesn't move very fast," he said.(PTI)
The Flag Corporation and Flag Shop founder Gyan Shah from Mumbai said they have a presence in online marketplace but the products they offer are not of low-end fast moving products for campaigns. "Our offering is high quality and so individuals buy our products who demand high quality items. During elections demand definitely goes up but costly items demand doesn't move very fast," he said.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Demand for election campaign merchandise low this year for WB elections: Traders

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:17 PM IST
They said most of the demand till now for poll campaign material is from the Trinamool Congress which has already announced its full list of candidates on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP