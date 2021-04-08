Nadda says 'insider-outsider' debate reflects Mamata's frustration

Claiming that a wave was blowing in favour of the BJP, the party's national president, J P Nadda, on Thursday criticised Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raking up the "insider-outsider" debate every now and then, saying that it reflects her "frustration", having sensed imminent defeat.

Exuding confidence that his party would win the assembly polls with over 200 seats in its kitty, Nadda said this election was all about putting an end to TMC's "cut-money (bribery) culture".

"We are confident of bagging more than 200 seats (in the 294-member Assembly). A wave is blowing in favour of the BJP, and it is so strong that the TMC will get washed away.

We condemn the insider-outsider debate by Mamata Banerjee. This is a sign of her desperation sensing imminent defeat," he told reporters at Dinhata during a roadshow.

Later, while addressing the crowd, Nadda said this election is not about just changing the government; it is also about bringing an end to the cut money culture and corruption".

Nadda, who was campaigning for his party North Bengal, conducted three roadshows during the day -- in Dinhata, Alipurduar and Mekliganj.

The first one -- from Chowpathi to Court More in Alipurduar - covered a distance of over four kilometres, and the second and the third were held in Cooch Behar district, where the saffron party has made deep inroads during the last Lok Sabha polls.

Lustily cheered by the crowd, Nadda stood atop a vehicle, decorated with flowers and saffron flags, with BJP's Dinhata candidate Nishit Pramanik by his side, and waved at people thronging the pavements, terraces and balconies.

The entire stretch that the rally covered in Dinhata was painted saffron, as colourful posters, BJP flags and balloons dotted the route.

Locals shot videos and took selfies with the procession, which inched its way forward through the crowded streets, amid 'Jai Shri Ram' chants by party supporters. PTI PNT RMS RMS