On maiden rally in Bengal, Rahul Gandhi says BJP has nothing to offer except hate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday and alleged that the party has “nothing to offer” and is “spreading hatred and violence” in all states, including West Bengal.

“The BJP is spreading hatred and violence in Bengal and in other states such as Assam and Tamil Nadu where elections were held. They have nothing else to offer,” Gandhi said while addressing a rally at Goalpokhor in north Bengal.

“They want to divide Bengal and end the brotherhood that exists among the Bengalis. They have done the same thing in Assam. If they succeed, Bengal would be on fire...” he said.

This is the first time that Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Bengal during the ongoing assembly elections.

Click here for full coverage on elections

Gandhi also took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that unlike the TMC, Congress would never ally with the BJP. “Did you ever hear that Congress formed an alliance with the BJP? TMC did. We will die but won’t stand with the BJP. That’s why Narendra Modi had talked of Congress-free India and not TMC-free India. Ours is not just a political fight against the BJP. It’s a fight of ideology. TMC has a political fight against the BJP,” he added.

Mocking the BJP’s slogan of building “Sonar Bangla”, Gandhi said: “In every state, they say similar things like Sonar Bangla. But, they only offer dividing people on the basis of religion, caste and language.” There was no response by BJP and TMC leaders to Gandhi’s remarks till the time of going to print.