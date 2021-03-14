Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / On Mamata Banerjee 'attack', minister says ‘her own party people think it’s drama’
west bengal assembly election

On Mamata Banerjee 'attack', minister says ‘her own party people think it’s drama’

Mamata Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:16 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee injured during her campaign trail at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur on Wednesday. (PTI Photo )

Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has further dented her image as people even from her own party Trinamool Congress (TMC) know that the alleged attack on her is a drama.

Asked on the Election Commission's comment on lack of evidence of an attack on Banerjee, he said,

"It's not only the Observers of the Election Commission but even common people think the same. People from every party, people from her own party, West Bengal police, all of them think that it is a drama. With this, Mamata Banerjee has stooped too low before people,'' Reddy added.

Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during election campaigning.

She had sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The chief minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27.

The tenure of the 16th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal will end on May 30 this year. A total of 7,34,07,832 voters will choose their representative for the 17th Legislative Assembly of West Bengal. The counting will take place on May 2.

