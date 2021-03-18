PM Narendra Modi to address public rally at Purulia in poll-bound Bengal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be addressing a public rally at Purulia on Thursday to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal.

“Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP’s agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people,” the Prime Minister tweeted, both in English and Bengali, on Wednesday.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday held two successive rallies in the district. Banerjee had attacked the BJP, saying that she was a street fighter and none should dare to stifle her.

“Modi will address the rally around 11am before flying to Assam,” said a senior BJP leader.

The eight-phase assembly elections in the state are scheduled to begin on March 27 and Purulia goes to polls the same day. Purulia, a tribal dominated district, is located in the western part of the state in the Jangalmahal area.

The BJP made deep inroads in the tribal-dominated districts of Jangalmahal area in 2019, winning all the five seats there during the Lok Sabha election. The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is trying to win the seats back.

Both the chief minister and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee are presently touring the districts of Jangalmahal.

“I challenge the BJP’s leaders who are coming to Bengal almost every day to speak in Bengali for just 120 seconds (two minutes) without looking at the teleprompter or any paper. I will speak in Hindi at a stretch for an hour,” Abhishek Banerjee said at a roadshow in Bankura on Wednesday.

State BJP leaders, however, have rubbished the challenge saying that it has no meaning and the TMC is just trying to divert the attention of the people knowing that defeat is imminent in the coming polls.