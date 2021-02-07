PM says Mamata Banerjee promised change but her governance led to rebirth of Left Front’s rule in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday harshly criticised the Trinamool Congress government accusing them and chief minister Mamata Banerjee of letting down the people of Bengal after promising them development after several decades of misrule under the hands of Congress and Left government.

“In 2011, the entire nation had sights set on Bengal and everyone expected development. Everyone expected Mamata Banerjee to deliver the much promised changes to the state but Mamata Banerjee instead of showering kindness and warmth to the people of Bengal, paved the way for corrupt politicians to set up shop once more,” the Prime Minister said while inaugurating a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) terminal in Haldia.

“Mamata Banerjee’s government turned out to be a rebirth of the Left Front rule and the misrule and lawlessness under this regime was far more fearful than that of the Left Front government. The government empowered corruptionists and ‘tolabaaji’ and ensured that Bengal lagged behind in progress when compared to other states in the region,” PM Modi further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also invoked the Marichjhapi incident and expressed his condolences towards the kin of those who died during the forcible eviction of Bengali refugees on Marichjhapi Island in Sundarban in 1979 by police gunfire, starvation, and disease. PM Modi also accused the Trinamool Congress government of inducting people belonging to parties accused of massacres in Marichjhapi and Nandigram massacres into her party.

The Prime Minister used analogies from the game of football and said that the Trinamool government has committed several ‘fouls’ like misgovernance, corruption and providing corruption to anti-social elements and appealed to the people gathered in at the public rally to show a ‘red card’ to the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited West Bengal for three and a half hours on Sunday where he inaugurated a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). He also inaugurated the Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project. The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) import terminal has been built with an investment of around ₹1,100 crores and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per annum and is aimed at catering to the energy needs of LPG in West Bengal and other states in the eastern and north-eastern part of the country.

PM Modi’s visit was also aimed at checking the preparedness of the state’s Bharatiya Janata Party unit ahead of the polls this year. Several observers fear that the elections in West Bengal may not be held peacefully as clashes between cadres of BJP and TMC over the past couple of years has led to loss of lives of several people from both parties.