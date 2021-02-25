Rajnath Singh to visit West Bengal tomorrow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday informed that he will go to Balurghat, West Bengal for a public meeting tomorrow.
"Tomorrow, 26th February, I shall be in Balurghat, West Bengal for a public meeting. It will be followed by a Road Show," he tweeted.
Earlier today, West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Poriborton Yatra' was cancelled after the city police denied permission for holding the rally on the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"The Barrackpore City Police have cancelled the permission for today's Poriborton Yatra' on Ghosh Para Road from Kanchrapara to Barrackpore on instructions of the Chief Minister. Yatra is postponed, we will move to court and resume the yatra," he said.
The rest of the programmes of BJP's National President JP Nadda are being held as per schedule.
The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'TMC has two faces...': Owaisi after cops cancel Kolkata rally ahead of polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP claims Mamata Banerjee forced police to deny permission to Poriborton Yatra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP to crowdsource WB poll manifesto; Nadda launches campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kolkata police deny permission to AIMIM chief to hold electoral rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sparks fly as Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launches no-holds-barred attack on BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to start free vaccination before assembly polls, Mamata writes to PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will be goalkeeper in Bengal polls, won't let BJP score,' says Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda to launch Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader, named by Pamela Goswami in drugs case, summoned by Kolkata cops
- Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh has been told to appear before Kolkata police's detective department on Tuesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coal smuggling case: CBI may question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Central Police Forces routinely sent to poll-bound states, not just Bengal: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Rujira Banerjee and why is she being summoned by CBI?
- Rujira Banerjee nee Naroola is a Thai national and holds an Overseas Citizen of India card.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘BJP’s only allies’: TMC’s Saugata Roy on CBI notice to Abhishek Banerjee's wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal: Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s wife responds to CBI notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Menaka Gambhir, Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law, to meet CBI officials today
- A CBI team on Sunday served notices to Rujira Banerjee, Abhishek’s wife, and Gambhir to join the probe in the coal scam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox