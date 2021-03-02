RJD's Tejashwi Yadav meets Bengal CM Mamata, extends support to TMC
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that his party’s alliance with the Congress was in Bihar after he met with TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in poll-bound West Bengal.
Offering his support to Banerjee in the upcoming polls, Yadav said, “Many people from Bihar and other states reside in Bengal. I appeal to all people from Bihar to unitedly support Mamata Ji. I will use my full strength to support her. This election is about protecting Bengal and its culture, which is unique. This is a fight to save Bengal’s values. Our leader Lalu Prasad Ji wants this.
The RJD, an ally of the Congress in Bihar, is set to contest a few seats in West Bengal in alliance with the ruling TMC.
Banerjee, who was present during Yadav’s media address, said, “The BJP used all kinds of tricks to stop him (Yadav) from winning the Bihar elections. But I know he will lead Bihar very soon…Wherever Tejashwi is fighting, I am fighting. Where I am fighting, he is fighting.”
The Congress party will contest the West Bengal polls in alliance with Left parties.
On Monday, Yadav said, “Our alliance with Congress is in Bihar. These alliances depend on political situations which vary from region to region.”
There was no response to Yadav’s statements from the Congress till the time of going to print.
