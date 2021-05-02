Several turncoats, who abandoned TMC to join BJP, trailing

Most defectors from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal were trailing, according to early trends of the counting of votes.

Rajib Banerjee, a former minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet who joined the BJP in January, was trailing behind TMC’s Kalyan Ghosh in Howrah’s Domjur. Mamata Banerjee was elected twice from the Domjur constituency in 2011 and 2016.

In Bhabanipur (Kolkata), the chief minister’s home constituency, BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh was trailing by 10,000 votes against TMC leader and minister Sovandeb Chatterjee. Union home minister Amit Shah went for door-to-door campaigning for Ghosh. In the run-up to the polls, at least 34 TMC legislators and leaders joined the BJP either due to differences with the party or denial of tickets. More than a dozen of them including Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee were given BJP tickets.

Mamata Banerjee repeatedly attacked the defectors, called them traitors, and even said many of them were “neck-deep” in corruption.

Click here for complete coverage of West Bengal assembly election

Partha Chatterjee, a state minister, said: “This is the reflection of the people’s protest against the BJP’s attempt to take over Bengal by force using outsiders, corrupt leaders, and central agencies. The trend is clear.”

Baishali Dalmiya (Bally), Dipak Kumar Halder (Diamond Harbour), Prabir Ghosal (Uttarpara), Biswajit Kundu (Kalna), and Rabindranath Bhattacharya (Singur) were among other defectors who were trailing. Subhranshu Roy, the son of BJP vice president Mukul Roy, was also trailing in Bijpur. The father and the son also defected to the BJP from TMC.

Rajib Banerjee, Prabir Ghosal, Baishali Dalmiya were flown on a chartered flight to Delhi, where they joined the BJP in Shah’s presence.

Mihir Goswami, a former TMC lawmaker, were among the few defectors who were leading.

Jay Prakash Majumdar, a BJP leader, said these are still very early trends. “We have to wait for at least halfway through to get a clearer picture.”