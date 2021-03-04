IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Shiv Sena with Mamata Banerjee, won’t contest polls, says party’s Sanjay Raut
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Shiv Sena with Mamata Banerjee, won’t contest polls, says party’s Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that “money, muscle and media” are being used against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
READ FULL STORY
By Swapnil Rawal and Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Shiv Sena on Thursday announced that the party would not contest the West Bengal assembly election. The Sena said that it’ll will stand in “solidarity” with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that “money, muscle and media” are being used against Banerjee.

The announcement, which came as a surprise to many in West Bengal, was made by Raut around 1pm on Twitter.

Calling Banerjee “the real Bengal Trigress,” Raut tweeted that after discussions with Sena president Uddhav Thackeray the party has decided not to contest the Bengal polls.

“A lot of people are curious to know whether Shivsena is contesting West Bengal Polls or not ? So here’s the update after discussions with Party President Uddhav ji Thackeray. Looking at the present scenario, it appears like a ‘Didi Vs All ‘ fight. All ‘M’s - Money, Muscle and Media are being used against ‘M’amata Didi. Hence, Shivsena has decided not to Contest West Bengal polls & stand in solidarity with her. We wish Mamata Didi a ‘roaring ‘ success, ‘cos we believe She is the real Bengal Tigress !!,” Raut tweeted.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee likely to announce TMC candidate list for Bengal polls tomorrow


Although their political presence in West Bengal is very limited, some regional parties, such as Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Samajwadi Party of Uttar Pradesh, have expressed solidarity with Banerjee and decided to contest a few seats as her ally.

TMC leaders feel that the gesture shown by these parties is more significant than the votes they might draw.

The Shiv Sena, however, made a complete U-turn after announcing on January 17 that it would contest the polls.

“So, here is the much awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon...!! Jai Hind, Jai Bangla!” Raut tweeted at 6.38pm on January 17.

The tweet drew attention as the two slogans at the end are used by Banerjee at every rally.

Though a marginal force in Bengal, the Shiv Sena has an organisation in the state and it contested local elections several times in the past but did not see much success. The party wanted to contest at least 100 seats in north, south and the western districts where the BJP has made inroads, Ashoke Sarkar, the Shiv Sena general secretary in Bengal, told HT in January. He also said Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Anil Desai and Sanjay Raut would come to Bengal and campaign.

In the past, the party has contested Lok Sabha elections, the 2016 assembly polls and a few local polls in West Bengal but without success. In 2016 state polls, Sena put up 21 candidates, who all lost their deposits. The party received 49,218 votes or 1.25% of the vote share.

Reacting to Shiv Sena’s decision to stay out of the race, Bengal BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said, “Shiv Sena has little presence in Bengal. It would have made no difference if it contested the polls. The fight is essentially between the TMC and the BJP.”

TMC leaders did not react to Raut’s new announcement till 2.30pm on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Shiv Sena with Mamata Banerjee, won’t contest polls, says party’s Sanjay Raut

By Swapnil Rawal and Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that “money, muscle and media” are being used against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

PM Modi to address over a dozen rallies in poll-bound West Bengal

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST
The PM could address two rallies ahead of elections in each of the eight phases in West Bengal; and six in Assam, and in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry that go to polls in a single phase on April 6
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee likely to announce TMC candidate list for Bengal polls tomorrow

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:49 AM IST
On the same day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also expected to announce the names of at least 60 candidates who will be contesting in the first two phases of the polls on March 27 and April 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speculations of Sourav Ganguly's political plunge has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.(AFP)
Speculations of Sourav Ganguly's political plunge has been doing the rounds for quite some time now.(AFP)
west bengal assembly election

'Sourav Ganguly is most welcome,' says Bengal BJP; Dilip Ghosh says 'no idea'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:31 AM IST
"I have no idea about it, nor has there been any discussion in the meeting," Dilip Ghosh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Overall, 693 election related violent incidents were observed around polling dates in 2019, according to the document, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT.(PTI)
Overall, 693 election related violent incidents were observed around polling dates in 2019, according to the document, a copy of which has been reviewed by HT.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Why EC opted for 8-phase polls in Bengal

By Neeraj Chauhan, Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:16 AM IST
The assessment estimates that there have been at least 1,500 incidents of political violence between mid-2019 and the end of 2020, resulting in 118 deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)
Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes. (Arvind Yadav/HT File Photos)
west bengal assembly election

EC orders removal of hoarding featuring PM’s photo from petrol pumps in Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:53 PM IST
  • Bengal minister Firhad Hakim sought intervention of the poll panel and said that the usage of PM Modi’s photos were an example of misuse of official machinery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Infighting between the newcomers and old timers in BJP’s West Bengal has been a concern for the party’s leadership. Since 2019, more than two dozen MLAs and former legislators of the ruling TMC have joined the BJP. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
Infighting between the newcomers and old timers in BJP’s West Bengal has been a concern for the party’s leadership. Since 2019, more than two dozen MLAs and former legislators of the ruling TMC have joined the BJP. (PTI FILE PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal BJP sends choice of names for each assembly seat to central leadership

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:05 PM IST
  • Elections have already been announced in West Bengal and will be held in eight phases starting from March 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was confident that BJP will win the upcoming polls. In this file picture, Gadkari speaks during the launch of India’s first CNG tractor at Motilal Nehru Marg, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari was confident that BJP will win the upcoming polls. In this file picture, Gadkari speaks during the launch of India’s first CNG tractor at Motilal Nehru Marg, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
west bengal assembly election

Gadkari invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee to counter 'outsider' narrative

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • Gadkari, who was addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Joypur, also said the elections will decide the future of West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State BJP Election Committee holds a meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election; party leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, Dilip Ghosh, and others are present, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
State BJP Election Committee holds a meeting ahead of West Bengal Assembly Election; party leader Kailash Vijayavargiya, Dilip Ghosh, and others are present, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP responds to ‘outsider’ barb, asks Mamata Banerjee if RJD, SP are from Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • The TMC has been sharpening its attack on the BJP and has been trying to brand it as an outsider in Bengal ahead of the assembly election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: A vendor displays sweets with different political party symbols at his sweet shop, ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_03_2021_000049B)(PTI)
Kolkata: A vendor displays sweets with different political party symbols at his sweet shop, ahead of the State Assembly elections, in Kolkata, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI03_03_2021_000049B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Khela Hobe' vs 'Jai Shri Ram': Election fever gets to sweet shops in Bengal

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:24 PM IST
'Khela Hobe', meaning 'Game On', is a slogan first given by Trinamool Congress as scores of its leaders switched to the BJP.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi(ANI PHOTO.)
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi(ANI PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

'SHOCKING!': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attacks Yogi Adityanath 

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The MP's remarks came hours before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader carried out an election rally in West Bengal's Malda district.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh at a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh at a press meet in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP core committee will declare election candidates soon: Dilip Ghosh

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The BJP leader also said that they also reviewed the upcoming election rallies in West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. (PTI PHOTO)
The Congress agreed to spare three south Bengal seats for the ISF which now wants to negotiate for some more seats in the north Bengal region. (PTI PHOTO)
west bengal assembly election

Congress spares 3 seats for cleric Siddiqui’s ISF, Adhir Chowdhury skips meet

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • Serious differences have appeared in the Congress over having an electoral alliance with the ISF. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its adversary, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have also accused the Congress and the Left parties of playing communal politics by having the cleric as an ally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiwari had resigned along with Suvendu Adhikari and several other leaders of the ruling party of the eastern state. (ANI)
Tiwari had resigned along with Suvendu Adhikari and several other leaders of the ruling party of the eastern state. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

After saying will never leave Didi, TMC’s Jitendra Tiwari finally joins BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Tiwari had resigned from the party in December last year after accusing the top leadership of depriving Asansol city and not allowing central funds to flow in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MP Anand Sharma at Parliament House complex.(PTI File Photo)
Congress MP Anand Sharma at Parliament House complex.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Unfortunate': Anand Sharma on Adhir Chowdhury's retort over ISF alliance tweet

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:38 PM IST
In a tweet on Monday, Sharma, the Congress' deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, accused the party’s Bengal president and its leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of diluting its core ideology and the secularism upheld by Gandhi and Nehru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP