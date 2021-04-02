Stop Mamata Banerjee's rallies: BJP writes to EC, says Mamata is threatening workers

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by BJP leader Sishir Bajoria and Tathagata Roy met chief electoral officer, Aariz Aftab, in Kolkata on Friday to register a complaint against Westchief minister Mamata Banerjee. Urging the Election Commission to “debar” the chief minister from conducting or addressing any more rallies or meetings till the ongoing Assembly elections end, the BJP delegation said Mamata was threatening BJP workers.

Citing a video of the chief minister’s rally in Goghat, BJP accused her of openly threatening workers and leaders of their party. Referring to a statement allegedly made by Banerjee at the rally, the delegation wrote that “such statements are threat to free, fair, and peaceful elections which has been seriously apprehended by the BJP and has been repeatedly brought to the attention of this Commission”.

Calling Banerjee’s speech a violation of the Model Code of Conduct, the BJP added that it involves indulging in “corrupt practises” under Section 123(2)(a)(i) of the Representation of People Act, 1951, and is considered to be an offence under Section 171C of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. The BJP also alleged that the chief minister’s conduct “harms the democratic fabric of our nation”.

The delegation also said the ruling government in the state “failed miserably to ensure proper law and order and a peaceful environment for holding free and fair elections in the state,”. The letter also talked about “large-scale incidents of violence” during the last two phases of polling in the state, adding that BJP workers have been attacked and polling agents have been stopped from entering polling booths.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation led by Yashwant Sinha met the chief electoral officer with allegations of central forces interfering in elections.