Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC approaches EC over Modi’s Bangladesh visit
west bengal assembly election

TMC approaches EC over Modi’s Bangladesh visit

TMC leader Derek O’Brien wrote to the ECI on March 28, that the Prime Minister’s visit to Orakandi was “solely and exclusively intended to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies.”
By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 05:29 AM IST
Modi visited Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 on an invitation from his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.(PTI)

The TMC has complained to the Election Commission that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Dalit Matua community’s temple at Orakandi in Bangladesh on May 27 violated the model code of conduct in place for West Bengal elections.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien wrote to the ECI on March 28, that the Prime Minister’s visit to Orakandi was “solely and exclusively intended to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections to the legislative assembly of West Bengal.”

Modi visited Bangladesh from March 26 to 27 on an invitation from his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal election 2021 narendra modi tmc derek o brien election commission of india
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021
Ajay Devgn
Shweta Tiwari
Covid-19 Update
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP