TMC goons have made Bengal a land of hooliganism and anarchy: Yogi Adityanath

He held roadshows in Uluberia and Howrah North ahead of the third phase of West Bengal Assembly Polls.
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) had transformed Bengal into "a land of hooliganism and anarchy".

Addressing a rally in Uluberia Purba, Adityanath said, "Bengal is a land of nation's cultural nationalism but TMC goons have made this land of hooliganism and anarchy. Congress, TMC and Left have changed the atmosphere and made the state a victim of their appeasement politics."

"Trends show that BJP will gain a majority and form a government in West Bengal," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee had hated Bharatiya Janata Party, now she has started hating Bhagawan Ram himself... and it is in the interest of West Bengal and country to get rid of this Ram virodhi, corrupt, hooliganism-supporting TMC government," he further said.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6.

