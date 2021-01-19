IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes
west bengal assembly election

TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes

Accusing the BJP of instigating the TMC workers from its roadshow on Monday, Biswas alleged that the BJP supporters assaulted ordinary people at the Charu Market area where the clashes took place.
PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 10:11 PM IST
The banner of the Home Minister has been broken as the Trinamool Congress supporters shouted slogans and held posters against Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata on Tuesday.(ANI Photo)

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday organised a "peace" rally in south Kolkata's Tollygunge-Rashbehari stretch, a day after the BJP held a roadshow that witnessed clashes between workers of the two political parties in the area.

State ministers Arup Biswas and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who are local MLAs, led the rally that was scheduled from Tollygunge metro station to Rashbehari, but went ahead till Hazra Park.

Accusing the BJP of instigating the TMC workers from its roadshow on Monday, Biswas alleged that the BJP supporters assaulted ordinary people at the Charu Market area where the clashes took place.

The BJP has said that the TMC workers, with party flags in their hands, brick-batted the participants in the roadshow without any provocation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.