'Unfortunate': CEC Sunil Arora on TMC allegation that BSF is 'coercing' voters
A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) members alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) is forcing people to vote for one party, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said concerns of political parties in West Bengal about the law and order situation in the state during electioneering for the upcoming polls will be addressed by ensuring optimal deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Also Read: Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness
"We had an in-depth interaction with political parties. Most had concerns about the law and order situation. They spoke of high voltage electioneering which could precipitate into political violence and threaten to vitiate the electoral process," he said. "The political parties wanted optimal deployment of CAPFs. Some political parties also cited anomalies in the electoral rolls," he added.
After consultations with the Chief Secretary, DGP and Home Secretary of West Bengal, the Election Commission of India (ECI) also decided that there will be no civic police and green police volunteers near any polling station.
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces. "It is unfortunate that a party made averments about the BSF. I have asked for concrete instances. They (BSF) are one of the finest forces in the country. There is no point in castigating any force, ad nauseam," he said.
Also Read | 'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge
The full bench of the ECI is in West Bengal to take stock of the preparedness, and law and order situation in the poll-bound eastern state. On Thursday, the officials held a meeting with various political parties, during which TMC leaders alleged that the BSF was intimidating people in border areas of West Bengal to cast their votes in favour of a 'particular political party'.
Meanwhile, Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh urged the ECI to deploy Central Forces in the state at the earliest claiming there is a 'sense of fear' among people ahead of elections.
Legislative Assembly elections for 294 seats of the state are scheduled to be held in the next few months.
(with agency inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee
- Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls
- Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC alleges BSF threatening voters in border areas, lodges complaint with CEC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP provoking hatred in Bengal by communal speeches: TMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda to meet with party leaders, discuss preparations for West Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politics over Netaji: Parakram vs Desh Nayak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox