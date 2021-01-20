'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge
Two days after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that she would contest from Nandigram in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said Banerjee is relying on 62,000 votes while he has 2.13 lakh people to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
Though it is not sure whether Suvendu Adhikari will be BJP's candidate from Nandigram, Adhikari on Wednesday said, "I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on BJP ticket."
On Monday, in a direct challenge to rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari who has recently crossed over to the BJP along with a host of other Trinamool leaders, Mamata Banerjee announced her surprise decision to contest from Nandigram — the seat that played a significant role in Banerjee's coming to power in 2011 following the erstwhile Left Front government's "forcible" land acquisition.
Banerjee said if possible she would contest from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore — her winning seat. "If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is my younger sister. I will give a strong candidate from Bhawanipore also, in case I don't fight from that seat," she said.
In the run-up to the election, likely to be held in May this year, the battle between the Trinamool and the BJP has reached a cresendo with several Trinamool heavyweights leaving the party and switching side to the BJP. After Mamata Banerjee's announcement, which is being seen as "masterstroke", Adhikari has said he would defeat her by a margin of at least 50,000 votes, if he is fielded against her. Or else, he would quit politics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Election Commission to visit West Bengal to review poll preparedness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee's TMC govt plays 'politics of violence': Kailash Vijayvargiya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JP Nadda to meet with party leaders, discuss preparations for West Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC holds 'peace' rally in south Kolkata where BJP roadshow witnessed clashes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get a letterhead ready with ‘former CM’ written on it: Adhikari tells Mamata
- Banerjee had said on Monday she will contest the assembly elections from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will wipe TMC out in 2021': BJP's Dilip Ghosh on West Bengal Assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disgruntled TMC MP meets Abhishek Banerjee, says he is not leaving party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What explains Mamata Banerjee’s Nandigram entry?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Masterstroke': Mamata Banerjee brings Nandigram back in focus
- Banerjee is set to contest against Adhikari, who said he will quit politics if the chief minister doesn’t lose by 50,000 votes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata to fight from Nandigram in a bid to win back electorates
- The Nandigram movement was instrumental in the TMC’s rise to power in the eastern state as well as in the country’s recent political history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhilesh Yadav extends support to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stones pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister
- Stones pelted at BJP workers during rally attended by Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, party's state chief Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata, reports ANI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal assembly election: Mamata Banerjee to contest from Nandigram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘It's a special place for me’: Mamata to contest elections from Nandigram
- Mamata Banerjee’s decision to contest the elections from Nandigram can also be seen as a counter to TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox