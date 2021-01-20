IND USA
west bengal assembly election

'Whoever contests from Nandigram...': Suvendu Adhikari's new challenge

Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said he has 2.13 lakh people in Nandigram to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Two days after West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced that she would contest from Nandigram in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said Banerjee is relying on 62,000 votes while he has 2.13 lakh people to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Though it is not sure whether Suvendu Adhikari will be BJP's candidate from Nandigram, Adhikari on Wednesday said, "I take the responsibility of ensuring the victory of whoever contests from Nandigram on BJP ticket."

On Monday, in a direct challenge to rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari who has recently crossed over to the BJP along with a host of other Trinamool leaders, Mamata Banerjee announced her surprise decision to contest from Nandigram — the seat that played a significant role in Banerjee's coming to power in 2011 following the erstwhile Left Front government's "forcible" land acquisition.

Banerjee said if possible she would contest from both Nandigram and Bhawanipore — her winning seat. "If possible, I will contest from both Bhawanipore and Nandigram. Nandigram is my elder sister and Bhawanipore is my younger sister. I will give a strong candidate from Bhawanipore also, in case I don't fight from that seat," she said.

In the run-up to the election, likely to be held in May this year, the battle between the Trinamool and the BJP has reached a cresendo with several Trinamool heavyweights leaving the party and switching side to the BJP. After Mamata Banerjee's announcement, which is being seen as "masterstroke", Adhikari has said he would defeat her by a margin of at least 50,000 votes, if he is fielded against her. Or else, he would quit politics.

