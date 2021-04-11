Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Vehicles of BJP, Congress candidates vandalised in Bengal, crude bombs recovered
In Birbhum district, where political violence is common in many parts, two BJP candidates made similar allegations of their vehicles being vandalised.
A day after four young men died in firing by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and a fifth was allegedly murdered at Sitalkuchi in Bengal’s Cooch Behar district during the fourth phase of assembly elections, violence in the state continued on Sunday with vehicles of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominees and a Congress candidate being vandalised. Nobody was however injured.

In separate incidents, some bombs and bomb making material were also recovered from the districts.

In Malda district, the Congress candidate from Manikchak, Mottakin Alam and the Congress Lok Sabha member from Malda (South), Abu Hashem Khan Chowdhury, alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters vandalised their vehicles. The incident happened on Sunday morning when they were returning from a party workshop held at Nagharia village.

The Congress leadership lodged complaints with the Election Commission (EC) and Englishbazar police station. Khan Chowdhury is the district Congress president.

Alam said, “We held a small meeting at the house of a party supporter. When we were returning, TMC workers armed with sticks attacked our vehicles. They tried to drag me out of my car. When they failed, they smashed the windows.”

Khan Chowdhury said, “TMC-backed goons heckled me and Alam. This is not democracy. We have the right to campaign. The TMC is using muscle power.”

TMC leaders denied the allegation. The ruling party candidate from Manikchak, Sabitri Mitra, said, “No TMC supporter was involved in the incident.”

Congress workers blocked roads at several locations in protest against the alleged attack. An officer from Englishbazar police station said on condition of anonymity that a probe has been started but no arrest was made till Sunday night.

In Birbhum district, where political violence is common in many parts, two BJP candidates made similar allegations.

Anup Saha, the candidate from Dubrajpur and Tarakeshwar Saha, who is contesting from Nanoor, alleged that stones were pelted at their vehicles when they were campaigning.

At Parui, also in Birbhum, police said crude bombs stored in two drums were recovered. In the district’s Jamui village in the Siuri area, TMC workers allegedly hurled bombs at BJP supporters when the latter were putting up posters. The district goes to polls in the last phase on April 29.

At Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, police recovered some bomb-making material form a community club. Nobody was however, arrested, officers from the local police station said.

