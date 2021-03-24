Wear bermudas if you have to show your leg: Dilip Ghosh's jibe to Mamata

Mocking at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's leg injury, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Monday said Mamata can wear bermudas instead of a saree if she wants to display her legs.

As the video of Ghosh's address in Purulia ahead of the West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 surfaced, several Trinamool leaders took to Twitter slamming such a "depraved" attack towards a political opponent.

Watch: 'Ditch saree, wear bermuda': BJP's Dilip Ghosh to CM Mamata; TMC fires back

"..And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?" Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra wrote on Twitter.

"It now appears that the role of @BJP4Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards @AITCofficial workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits," another MP of the party, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar wrote, tweeting the video of Dilip Ghosh's address.

If the party's state president does not think twice to make such vulgar comments, then how the party can promise development for Bengal's mothers and sisters, state minister Dr Shashi Panja said.

In the video, the BJP state president can be seen questioning Mamata's leg injury. "People don't want to see her face, that's why she's showing her broken leg... She is wearing a saree that covers one leg and shows the other. Never seen someone wear a saree like that. If you want to show your leg, then wear bermuda," he said.

"I don't know where these doctors came who plastered her left leg while the injury was apparently on the right leg. We have not seen any report. Had there been a fracture, then the plaster can't be taken off in two days..it takes minimum 21 days. Where from these doctors passed?" Dilip Ghosh asked.

