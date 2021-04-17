Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal 5th phase election concludes with high turnout of women voters
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal 5th phase election concludes with high turnout of women voters

A firing by central forces was reported in Deganga constituency of South 24 Parganas following which the commission sought a report.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 07:05 PM IST
People in queues to cast their vote showing voter ID cards during the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 in Salt Lake.(Samir Jana/HT Photo)

The fifth phase of polling in West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 concluded peacefully recording a huge turnout of women voters, the Election Commission said on Saturday, Till 5pm, 78.36 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Overall, the polling in 15,789 polling stations across 45 assembly constituencies was peaceful, apart from a few sporadic incidents. Polling in 56-Samserganj and 58-Jangipur assembly constituencies was adjourned after the death of an RSP candidate. 73-year-old Pradip Kumar Nandi tested covid positive and died on Friday at a hospital in Berhampore.

A firing by central forces was reported in Deganga constituency of South 24 Parganas following which the commission sought a report.

In other incidents, a clash broke out between the Trinamool and the BJP supporters in the Shantinagar area of Bidhannagar, as both sides accused each other of stopping voters from casting votes. Eight people were injured, news agency PTI reported. Trinamool Congress MP Sujit Bose and BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BJP calls for EC action on Mamata’s clip. It’s the 5th demand in last 17 days

My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe: Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee stood like a wall between Centre and people: PM Modi

TMC leader accuses BJP of stone-pelting in Bidhannagar, claims 2 workers injured

In Siliguri, supporters of TMC and CPI (M) clashed outside a polling booth. In Nadia's Santipur, the Trinamool alleged that central forces were asking voters to go back.

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 15,789 Ballot Units (BUs), 15,789 Control Units(CUs) and 15,789 VVPATs were used in this phase.

As polling for the fifth phase was held, political blitzkrieg went on in the state with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed her phone was being tapped, after a purported audio tape in which she was apparently proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims was leaked.

The 6th, 7th and the 8th phase of polling will take place on April 22,26 and 29, respectively, as the Election Commission has clarified that it won't be clubbing the phases because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP