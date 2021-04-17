West Bengal 5th phase election concludes with high turnout of women voters

The fifth phase of polling in West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 concluded peacefully recording a huge turnout of women voters, the Election Commission said on Saturday, Till 5pm, 78.36 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

Overall, the polling in 15,789 polling stations across 45 assembly constituencies was peaceful, apart from a few sporadic incidents. Polling in 56-Samserganj and 58-Jangipur assembly constituencies was adjourned after the death of an RSP candidate. 73-year-old Pradip Kumar Nandi tested covid positive and died on Friday at a hospital in Berhampore.

A firing by central forces was reported in Deganga constituency of South 24 Parganas following which the commission sought a report.

In other incidents, a clash broke out between the Trinamool and the BJP supporters in the Shantinagar area of Bidhannagar, as both sides accused each other of stopping voters from casting votes. Eight people were injured, news agency PTI reported. Trinamool Congress MP Sujit Bose and BJP candidate Sabyasachi Dutta visited the spot to take stock of the situation.

In Siliguri, supporters of TMC and CPI (M) clashed outside a polling booth. In Nadia's Santipur, the Trinamool alleged that central forces were asking voters to go back.

According to the Election Commission data, a total of 15,789 Ballot Units (BUs), 15,789 Control Units(CUs) and 15,789 VVPATs were used in this phase.

As polling for the fifth phase was held, political blitzkrieg went on in the state with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed her phone was being tapped, after a purported audio tape in which she was apparently proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims was leaked.

The 6th, 7th and the 8th phase of polling will take place on April 22,26 and 29, respectively, as the Election Commission has clarified that it won't be clubbing the phases because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON