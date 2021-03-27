TMC to call on EC in Bengal over voter turnout app 'discrepancy', EVM malfunction

A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders will meet the Election Commission of India on Saturday afternoon after it raised concerns over the voting percentage on the poll body’s mobile application.

“What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!” the TMC tweeted along with two screenshots of the Election Commission’s voter turnout app. According to the pictures, the voter turnout in assembly seats in the Purbo Medinipur district rose by over 10% in five minutes.

A 10-member TMC Parliamentary delegation led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O'Brien, will visit the poll body’s office in Kolkata around noon. They want to meet the EC over the alleged discrepancy in voter turnout application and EVM malfunction among other issues.

Follow latest updates on voting in West Bengal here

The TMC tweeted another report on Twitter, alleging that voters in the Kanthi Dakshin have complained that their ballot was cast in favour of the BJP despite voting for TMC. “Shocking claim by voters which must be immediately looked into by @ECISVEEP and @CEOWestBengal. Many voters in Kanthi Dakshin assembly seat allege that they voted for TMC but VVPAT showed them the BJP symbol. THIS IS SERIOUS! THIS IS UNPARDONABLE!” the ruling party wrote on the microblogging site.

As of 9am, at least 108 incidents of EVM malfunction were reported in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, has accused the TMC of creating disturbances at polling booths. West Midnapore Samit Das told news agency ANI, “...at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance.”

"At booth no. 266 and 267, some TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We have complained to the Election Commission regarding the matter," he added.

Click here for full assembly election 2021 coverage

A bombing and firing incident also took place in the Satsatmal village at the Argoal gram panchayat in the Bhagabanpur assembly constituency in which two security personnel were injured, according to ANI.

West Bengal is witnessing the first of eight phases of assembly election in the state. Voters across 30 constituencies are casting their ballot. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. It is a high-stake battle in the state where chief minister Mamata Banerjee looks to become the chief minister of Bengal for the third term and the BJP is confident of securing a majority of over 200 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON