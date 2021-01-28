IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC to send party veteran to recce Nandigram
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC to send party veteran to recce Nandigram

Subrata Mukherjee would be camping in Nandigram between February 1 and February 3, visiting every block in the constituency and meeting the workers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:20 AM IST

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is sending one of its veteran party leaders to do a recce of the Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district early next month. Nandigram is all set to witness a high-pitched battle in the assembly elections that are round the corner.

While on one hand TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has declared that she would be contesting the 2021 assembly polls from Nandigram constituency, former TMC heavyweight who recently joined the BJP Suvendu Adhikari has said that he would ensure that Banerjee loses by at least 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

“I am going there for a survey. The party and the candidate would then decide on how to go about (with the campaign for the polls). I would be visiting every block in the constituency and meeting the workers,” said Subrata Mukherjee, senior party leader and state minister.

Also Read: RJD plans to contest assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam

Nandigram is one of most prestigious assembly constituencies for the TMC because almost 13 years ago it had become the epicentre of a farmers’ movement that propelled Banerjee to power in the state.

Banerjee had said she would also try to contest from south Kolkata’s Bhawanipore, her existing seat.

The TMC is facing a tough challenge in Nandigram. In the 2016 elections, the TMC got 67% votes in Nandigram while the BJP got only around 5% but the latter made deep inroads in the 2019 elections and won around 30% of the votes nibbling primarily into the Left’s vote share.

In recent times, members of the Adhikari family, who have a massive fan following in the district, have distanced themselves from the TMC.

The district’s Contai and Tamluk Lok Sabha seats are represented by Suvendu Adhikari’s father Sisir Adhikari and his older brother Dibyendu Adhikari. Both are likely to join the BJP, TMC leaders feel. Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari have already joined the BJP.

Subrata Mukherjee would be camping in Nandigram between February 1 and February 3. The visit becomes all the more important because a senior TMC leader said that Banerjee’s sudden announcement of contesting the polls from Nandigram may not have gone down well with some local leaders. One has already skipped a party meeting on Tuesday.

The TMC however is not giving much importance to Suvendu Adhikari’s challenge.

“I personally feel that Mamata Banerjee is beyond such challenges. Every candidate, even if he knows that he would lose, can make such statements,” Mukherjee added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC to send party veteran to recce Nandigram

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Subrata Mukherjee would be camping in Nandigram between February 1 and February 3, visiting every block in the constituency and meeting the workers
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Eye on polls, TMC forms separate cells for SC, ST and OBCs

By Joydeep Thakur
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:08 AM IST
The party had only such unit but that too remained virtually defunct till it thought of reviving it after the Lok Sabha elections; the BJP already has separate units for these communities
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal stepped step down as a district core committee member and spokesperson of the Hooghly district. (HT)
Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal stepped step down as a district core committee member and spokesperson of the Hooghly district. (HT)
west bengal assembly election

Another jolt for Mamata as MLA resigns from party posts; TMC issues notice

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:50 AM IST
  • The legislator’s actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
west bengal assembly election

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ‘free and fair’ polls in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:26 PM IST
A public interest litigation (PIL) in this regard was filed in the apex court in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.(PTI File Photo)
“People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee for appeasement politics in Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak at an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary after Bharatiya Janata Party supporters raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans just before Banerjee was to start her address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switching political allegiance doesn't always guarantee leadership positions, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Switching political allegiance doesn't always guarantee leadership positions, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base': Bengal BJP chief

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:52 PM IST
In an interview to PTI, he also clarified that everybody has to abide by the rules and regulations of the party, be it the old-timers or the newcomers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Congress-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Accusing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not focusing on people's issues, Prasada said this election in Bengal should have been about the performance of the BJP-led central government and what it has done for Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
“We will build an Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They've spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat." said the chief minister at the end of her rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar blamed the previous Union governments for not paying enough respect to several freedom fighters like Netaji, Ambedkar and Sardar Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Unfortunate': CEC Sunil Arora on TMC allegation that BSF is 'coercing' voters

Written by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said concerns of political parties in West Bengal about the law and order situation in the state during electioneering for the upcoming polls will be addressed by ensuring optimal deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The ECI will ensure that there is no irregularity and every voter is allowed to cast vote in a free and fair manner in the assembly polls. We know how to get it done," said Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.
"The ECI will ensure that there is no irregularity and every voter is allowed to cast vote in a free and fair manner in the assembly polls. We know how to get it done," said Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.
west bengal assembly election

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:04 PM IST
"The commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power or misuse of government machinery," the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters. Adding that no civic police volunteers will be deployed for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, Arindam Bhattacharya accused TMC of misleading the people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The BJP, meanwhile has alleged that at least 400,000- 500,000 Rohingyas, who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters’ list and urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
It also said that live webcasting should be made available inside critical polling stations and its feed should be made available to political parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP