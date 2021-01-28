West Bengal Assembly Election: TMC to send party veteran to recce Nandigram
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is sending one of its veteran party leaders to do a recce of the Nandigram assembly constituency in East Midnapore district early next month. Nandigram is all set to witness a high-pitched battle in the assembly elections that are round the corner.
While on one hand TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has declared that she would be contesting the 2021 assembly polls from Nandigram constituency, former TMC heavyweight who recently joined the BJP Suvendu Adhikari has said that he would ensure that Banerjee loses by at least 50,000 votes from Nandigram.
“I am going there for a survey. The party and the candidate would then decide on how to go about (with the campaign for the polls). I would be visiting every block in the constituency and meeting the workers,” said Subrata Mukherjee, senior party leader and state minister.
Nandigram is one of most prestigious assembly constituencies for the TMC because almost 13 years ago it had become the epicentre of a farmers’ movement that propelled Banerjee to power in the state.
Banerjee had said she would also try to contest from south Kolkata’s Bhawanipore, her existing seat.
The TMC is facing a tough challenge in Nandigram. In the 2016 elections, the TMC got 67% votes in Nandigram while the BJP got only around 5% but the latter made deep inroads in the 2019 elections and won around 30% of the votes nibbling primarily into the Left’s vote share.
In recent times, members of the Adhikari family, who have a massive fan following in the district, have distanced themselves from the TMC.
The district’s Contai and Tamluk Lok Sabha seats are represented by Suvendu Adhikari’s father Sisir Adhikari and his older brother Dibyendu Adhikari. Both are likely to join the BJP, TMC leaders feel. Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu Adhikari have already joined the BJP.
Subrata Mukherjee would be camping in Nandigram between February 1 and February 3. The visit becomes all the more important because a senior TMC leader said that Banerjee’s sudden announcement of contesting the polls from Nandigram may not have gone down well with some local leaders. One has already skipped a party meeting on Tuesday.
The TMC however is not giving much importance to Suvendu Adhikari’s challenge.
“I personally feel that Mamata Banerjee is beyond such challenges. Every candidate, even if he knows that he would lose, can make such statements,” Mukherjee added.
Eye on polls, TMC forms separate cells for SC, ST and OBCs
Another jolt for Mamata as MLA resigns from party posts; TMC issues notice
- The legislator’s actions ahead of the crucial assembly elections immediately drew the ire of the ruling party which issued him a showcause notice.
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ‘free and fair’ polls in West Bengal
BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee for appeasement politics in Bengal
'Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base': Bengal BJP chief
Congress-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada
'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes
WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections
'Unfortunate': CEC Sunil Arora on TMC allegation that BSF is 'coercing' voters
Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora
Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee
- Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.
West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA
Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused
BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal
