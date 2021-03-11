Trinamool Congress likely to release poll manifesto today
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to release its manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly election on Thursday, on the occasion of Shivratri. Chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced the date for manifesto release on Tuesday when she was in Nandigram.
But now, the chief minister is in hospital, allegedly after an attack in Nandigram in which she sustained injuries on her left leg after being attacked by unidentified men. The attack took place after she filed her nomination papers from the constituency.
Banerjee is pitted against her protégé-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.
The Trinamool Congress has been talking about providing employment to the state's youth and launching pro-people schemes, and the manifesto is likely to reflect that.
Meanwhile, the office of the West Bengal chief electoral officer (CEO) said on Wednesday that nomination papers of 206 candidates have been found valid for the first phase. News agency ANI quoted the officials as saying that 222 candidates filed their nominations for the first phase of polling to be held on March 27.
The nomination paper of the Trinamool Congress Joypur candidate Ujjwal Kumar and that of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shankar Kumar who was nominated for Baghmundi seat were rejected.
The ECI also found the papers of two Congress candidates - Nepal Mahato (Baghmundi) and Subhas Mahata (Kashipur) - invalid, the official said.
Tuesday was the last date of filing nominations for the first phase of polling and scrutiny was held on Wednesday.
West Bengal assembly elections will be held across eight phases starting March 27. Elections will be held on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 for the rest of the phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.
