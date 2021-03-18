West Bengal: BJP's Rajib Banerjee declares net worth of 58 lakh

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, who is contesting the West Bengal assembly election from the Domjur constituency, has declared that his net worth is ₹58,02,006.

Banerjee, who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in January, mentioned in an affidavit to the Election Commission of India that his movable and immovable assets are worth ₹18,37,006 and ₹39,65,000.

The bank balance of the 51-year-old leader is ₹11,68,632.79 and cash in hand with him is ₹19,780.

His income in 2019-20 was ₹1,32,000.

The former minister has a total deposit with the National Saving Certificate and life insurance scheme of ₹2,11,770.

Banerjee also has 308.26 gram of gold ornaments worth ₹4,36,824.

His immovable assets - two flats in the Madhyamgram area of West Bengals North 24 Parganas district are worth ₹39,65,000, according to the affidavit.

The movable and immovable assets of his wife are worth ₹10,82,163 and ₹10,80,000 respectively. She has 353.56 gram of gold Jewellery valued at 7,20,610.

The BJP leader has declared that he has no cases pending against him.

Banerjee, who is an MBA, filed his nomination paper from Domjur on Tuesday.