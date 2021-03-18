Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / West Bengal: BJP's Rajib Banerjee declares net worth of 58 lakh
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal: BJP's Rajib Banerjee declares net worth of 58 lakh

Banerjee, who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in January, mentioned in an affidavit to the Election Commission of India that his movable and immovable assets are worth ₹18,37,006 and ₹39,65,000.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:28 PM IST
BJP leader Rajib Banerjee files his nomination papers for the Domjur seat on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (PTI)

BJP leader Rajib Banerjee, who is contesting the West Bengal assembly election from the Domjur constituency, has declared that his net worth is 58,02,006.

Banerjee, who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the BJP in January, mentioned in an affidavit to the Election Commission of India that his movable and immovable assets are worth 18,37,006 and 39,65,000.

The bank balance of the 51-year-old leader is 11,68,632.79 and cash in hand with him is 19,780.

His income in 2019-20 was 1,32,000.

The former minister has a total deposit with the National Saving Certificate and life insurance scheme of 2,11,770.

Banerjee also has 308.26 gram of gold ornaments worth 4,36,824.

His immovable assets - two flats in the Madhyamgram area of West Bengals North 24 Parganas district are worth 39,65,000, according to the affidavit.

The movable and immovable assets of his wife are worth 10,82,163 and 10,80,000 respectively. She has 353.56 gram of gold Jewellery valued at 7,20,610.

The BJP leader has declared that he has no cases pending against him.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mamata Banerjee asks 'Marxist friends' not to vote for CPI-M, Congress

BJP names 148 nominees for last 4 phases of Bengal polls, Mukul Roy to contest

West Bengal election: Setback for BJP as 2 leaders refuse offer to contest

Will aim for Delhi after winning Bengal elections, says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee, who is an MBA, filed his nomination paper from Domjur on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 rajib banerjee domjur west bengal polls bjp tmc
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP