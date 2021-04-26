West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE: Voting for seventh phase to begin at 7am

West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 7 Voting Live Updates: Voting for the seventh and penultimate phase of the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections will begin on Monday at 7am in polling booths across 34 assembly constituencies of the eastern state. In the seventh phase, 36 constituencies were to go to polls but the voting in two--Jangipur and Samserganj-was rescheduled due to the passing away of two candidates from the respective constituencies.

The seventh phase polling comes at a time when there has been a massive rise in the country's daily new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). On Sunday, Kajal Sinha, a candidate from chief minister Mamata Banerjee's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) succumbed to Covid-19. Last Thursday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced no roadshow or rallies will be allowed for the assembly elections, also revoking permission already granted for such rallies.

The first round of voting was held on March 27, while the subsequent rounds took place on April 1, 6, 10, 17 and 22. The final phase, meanwhile, will take place on April 29. Counting of votes and declaration of results in all 294 assembly constituencies are scheduled for May 2.



