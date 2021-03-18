Will aim for Delhi after winning Bengal elections, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday vowed to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government from power at the Centre after winning the West Bengal assembly polls in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for asol poriborton, or real change, in the poll-bound state.

“Poriborton [change] was our slogan. They have copied it. Next, we would bring poriborton to Delhi. The moment we win the Bengal elections, we would dive headlong for Delhi,” said Banerjee at a public rally in Kharagpur.

Modi called for asol poriborton in West Bengal ahead of the eight-phase elections in the state from March 27. The BJP, which emerged as the second-biggest party in the state in 2019 national polls, has set a target of winning over 200 seats in the 294-member West Bengal assembly. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said the BJP will not even get 100 seats.

“They know that if Mamata wins in Bengal, it would be a big threat for them because she may come to Delhi and form an alternative force along with other parties,” Banerjee said.

Before the 2019 polls, Banerjee tried to form a federal front of regional parties to take on the BJP. She has been alleging “BJP-backed goons” from outside Bengal could come to rig the polls. Banerjee issued a three-point checklist for TMC workers to prevent this. “If you are told that an EVM [electronic voting machine] has malfunctioned; do not return home. Turn off the machine and switch it on at least twice after the mock polls to ensure that there is no rigging. After the polls, stand guard outside the strongrooms where the EVMs are kept. Teams guarding EVMs should not move and accept any food from strangers. They should not leave in any circumstances. Cook and eat at the spot,” said Banerjee.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha hit out at Banerjee saying she would earlier give certificates to her ministers and is now giving one to herself. “Let her tackle Bengal first, later she can think about Delhi. The party [TMC] would be wiped out and Banerjee could soon be seen as an opposition leader.”

Amal Mukherjee, a political commentator, said offence is the best defence and hence Banerjee has made such a statement. “Assembly elections are near, and she has a tough battle ahead with the BJP making impressive gains since 2019. Earlier, too, Banerjee tried to form a federal front, but it did not materialise. She should first concentrate on the assembly polls. Later, she can aim to be the kingmaker [at the Centre] and try to form a third front.”