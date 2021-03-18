BJP’s Mukul Roy to contest Bengal polls, among candidates for final four phases
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a list of 148 candidates for the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth phases of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.
The list names BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, once a veteran leader of the Trinamool Congress and close aide of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, as the candidate from the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly constituency. He will be facing off against actress Kaushani Mukherjee, who is contesting the seat on part of the TMC.
The BJP fielded, among others, actor Rudranil Ghosh from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in Kolkata. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had won the seat for her party in the 2016 assembly elections. However, she's contesting the high-profile Nandigram seat this time around, imparting the responsibility to defend Bhabanipur on veteran TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, the party's first elected MLA.
Several other prominent faces also feature in the BJP's list of candidates, including veteran leaders Rahul Sinha and Asim Sarkar.
