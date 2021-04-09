Yogi Adityanath promises anti-Romeo squads in Bengal as high-decibel campaign ends

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced at a campaign rally in Bengal’s Hooghly district that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form anti-Romeo squads, like the ones found in his state, if it is voted to power after the eight-phase election for the 294 member assembly.

Campaign for the fourth phase, in which the fate of 44 seats in north and south Bengal districts and part of the southern outskirts of Kolkata will be decided on April 10, came to a close. Adityanath, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP president J P Nadda and the saffron camp’s star campaigner, actor Mithun Chakraborty, either addressed rallies or led roadshows.

“Why are our mothers and sisters not safe in Bengal? Anti-Romeo squads will be formed to deal with those who loiter around girls’ schools,” said Adityanath who addressed three rallies in Hooghly and Howrah districts.

Anti-Romeo squads came up in UP to ensure safety of women soon after Adityanath assumed power in 2017. While these squads promised to protect women, allegations were raised on numerous occasions that couples were harassed for observing Valentines’ Day.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left leaders lost no time in attacking Adityanath for the comment.

“Adityanath has no right to make such statements. Law and order situation is quite normal in Bengal and women are safe. He should be concerned about criminal activities in his own state,” said TMC Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy referring to the Hathras rape.

“The statement is shameful and has been made by a man who rules a state where law and order are under question,” said CPI(M) state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra.

The BJP on Thursday also circulated a video in which minister Gautam Deb, who is contesting the Dabgram-Fulbari seat in north Bengal, was seen telling a man, who claimed to be an ascetic, that he would be evicted from a piece of land if he worked for the BJP.

“I did not threaten anyone. The man has occupied a piece of government land. The video was edited and only a portion of what I said has been circulated. I said a lot of other things as well,” Deb told the media in north Bengal.

While the Election Commission (EC) sought a report from the district authorities on the video clip, the BJP hit back at the minister.

“He has lost his mental balance. He knows he will lose by a large margin. The ruling party thinks West Bengal is not a part of India,” said Samik Bhattacharya, the Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson.

In Hooghly and Howrah, Adityanath sharpened his attack on the chief minister.

“The TMC is appeasing its vote bank. Mamata Banerjee has done nothing to stop cow slaughter whereas in UP we have banned it. Violators are thrown in jail,” Adityanath said in Hooghly. “The goons of the TMC will be sent to jail when the BJP forms the government after May 2,” he added.

Leading a roadshow at Mekhligunj in north Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, Nadda said, “The size of the gathering makes it apparent that people are ready to bring BJP to power. They are asking Mamata Banerjee to take rest and let the BJP work.”

He also accused the TMC government of letting extortionists have a free run.