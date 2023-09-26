100 and never out! Stars pay tribute to Dev Anand on his 100th birth anniversary, reveal their favourite film of his

APARSHAKTI KHURANA- Tere Ghar Ke Saamne. That song from the film- Dil Ka Bhanwar- that’s one of my favourite songs, and the one I attempted to perform for the first time! My papa taught it to me. I have special memories of this song.

Actor Dev Anand was born on September 26, 1923.

RAVEENA TANDON- Dev Anand sahab has been an icon in Indian cinema. The music of his films is still so fresh, my favourite being Abhi Na Jaao Chhodkar from Hum Dono. That film handled romance so delicately. And of course another from the film- Main Zindagi Ka Saath Nibhaata. Mine and my dad’s favourite!

SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA- It has to be Guide! It was way ahead of its times.

AAHANA KUMRA- My favourite film of Dev sahab is Guide, but CID nad Baazi as well. I met him while I was in film school. Naseer sahab (Naseeruddin Shah) told us so many fantastic stories about him, and his zest, and how he never took a no for an answer.

NIMRAT KAUR- The most impactful film I have ever watched has been Guide, it affected me so deeply. I know all the songs by heart, and even told Waheeda Rahman ji when I met her.

GULSHAN DEVAIAH- It’s Jewel Thief for me because I remember watching it on DD Sunday night movies in the late 80’s and I was mesmerised by it.

SHABANA AZMI- Dev sahab was a dashing charming man with a style all his own. Kala Bazar had excellent songs like most of his films . Recently a friend pointed out the maturity with which a woman’s right to choose was handled. So although Guide remains my favourite I’ll also mention Kala Bazar.

RONIT ROY- His best according to me is Guide. His cult Building performance is close to impossible to even match today. The Film and Dev Sahab’s performance in it will remain unmatched.

SHARIB HASHMI- I love so many of his films, especially from the black and white era like Kaala Paani, Hum Dono, Paying Guest .. It was sheer delight to watch this handsome man on the screen .. and his inimitable style was such a treat to the eyes. I’m sure ‘Guide’ or ‘Jewel Thief’ would top many lists but my most favorite is Tere Ghar Ke Saamne.

TAMANNAAH BHATIA- It is Guide, I watched it with absolute attention. What a film!

