19 Years of Golmaal: When Ajay Devgn got funny—and never turned back

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited was released in theatres on this same day, July 14, 2006, 19 years ago, free of any expectations or legacies. The unexpected punchline of Rohit Shetty's outrageous comedy about four naughty slackers was that it launched a completely new chapter in Ajay Devgn's career. In an unexplored realm, the actor—renowned for his intensity, ominous aura, and action-hero persona—found himself settling into comedy. Poster of Golmaal

Ajay Devgn's unexpected comic turn

Even though Devgn had shocked viewers with his dramatic performances in Zakhm, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Company, and Gangaajal, no one could have predicted that he would unleash his full comedic fury in it. But in Golmaal, playing the macho and impulsive Gopal, he showed a different side—one that was self-aware, slapstick-savvy, and ready to do whatever it took to make people laugh.

Although Golmaal was an ensemble comedy, Devgn was the film's unexpected comic star. He did a fantastic job, thanks to his honest humour, dramatic reactions, and willingness to shatter his own image. Viewers were reintroduced to Devgn as an actor who could evoke laughter as effortlessly as tears or suspense, thanks to his now-famous "head-bang" comedy gesture, confrontations with Arshad Warsi's character, and his impeccable timing of one-liners.

Comedy becomes his calling

There was no turning back after that. What began as a side project for the actor eventually became his hallmark style. His roles in Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017) were bigger and better than in the previous films. He became one of the rare all-rounders in Hindi cinema with the help of films like Total Dhamaal, Bol Bachchan, and All The Best, where his comic timing improved.

The fact that Devgn's humorous makeover wasn't just a sideshow—it became fundamental to his fame—made it all the more remarkable. Unlike many of his contemporaries, Devgn successfully transitioned between dramatic roles in films like Drishyam and Raid and comic roles in his collaboration with Rohit Shetty, thereby establishing a dual career.

Staying power through reinvention

Actually, Devgn's capacity to adapt is what has allowed him to remain relevant over generations. The generation that grew up with Golmaal remembers Devgn for both his dramatic and comedic roles. He plays the role of both the no-nonsense cop Singham and the humorous prankster "Gopal" in the eyes of Gen Z.

If we're going to talk about Golmaal or Devgn's comic period, we have to include his long-time partner Rohit Shetty. Their joint efforts resulted in a successful franchise that successfully combines action, comedy, and family entertainment. Devgn felt safe enough to do new things thanks to their relationship and mutual faith in their work. Both Devgn and Shetty revealed in their interviews that production on Golmaal 5 is set to commence shortly, demonstrating that trust remains alive and thriving.

Redefining the action hero archetype

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited has been around for 19 years, and it's still more than simply the beginning of a successful comedy series. It was a watershed moment that allowed Devgn to redefine himself, not by ignoring his background but by embracing it and running with it. Even a performer known for intensity effortlessly transitioned into a comic role. And with that, it introduced the Hindi film industry to a comic hero who could freely express himself, make mistakes, and experiment with his own image without fear of ridicule.

In addition to being an homage to an actor's daring comeback, the film continues to delight audiences with its throwback score, wacky jokes, and classic ensemble moments. In the tumultuous realm of Golmaal, Devgn accomplished more than simply achieving popularity.

Ajay Devgn's comic journey continues with Son of Sardaar 2

Golmaal is still making people laugh nearly 20 years after its release, and Devgn is already preparing for his next huge comedy-action film, Son Of Sardaar 2, which will be released on July 25, 2025.