Actor Treat Williams' cause of death revealed days after motorcycle crash, 35-year-old man charged

Actor Treat Williams’ cause of death has been revealed byVermont police days after he diedafter being involved in a motorcycle accident. He was 71.The New York Medical Examiner determined that his cause of death was severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash, Vermont State Police said.

Actor Treat Williams arrives at the 9th Annual Living Legends of Aviation awards in Beverly Hills, California January 20, 2012 (REUTERS/Gus Ruelas/File Photo)

A driver involved in the collision was charged for “grossly negligent operation with death” on Tuesday, August 1. Treat was reportedly driving a motorcycle on Vermont Route 30 in Dorset when 35-year-old Ryan Koss turned into his path. The actor struck his SUV and was tossed off his bike, a police report stated.

Ryan reportedly directly crossed in front of Treat while turning left into a parking lot in his 2008 Honda Element. Treat was driving a 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle. “Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” Vermont State Police said in the report, according to New York Post.

Ryan voluntarily met troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks after being contacted by police. He was processed on the charge, photographed and released. He is set to be arraigned on September 25.

Ryan Koss voluntarily met troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks after being contacted by police (Vermont State Police)

Treat Williams’ death

The fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, Jacob Gribble, said that the tragic crash took place on June 12, at around 5 pm on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. At the time, Jacob said the accident involved a single car and Treat’s motorcycle.

A witness claimed Treat was “alert” and even spoke to paramedics after the accident. “He was totally alert, answering questions,” Matt Rapphahn, the owner of Long Trail Auto, told Daily Mail. Rapphahn said he said the accident took place as he stood outside his shop. He recalled that Treat was wearing a helmet. “I saw Treat go flying through the air,” he said. The actor was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York.

Shaftsbury Barracks commander Lieutenant Steven Coote said Treat suffered critical injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle. “Troopers arrived. He was being treated by EMS and was life flighted to Albany Medical where unfortunately later on that evening he was pronounced deceased,” he said.

