‘I love you, Dad’: Treat Williams’ daughter Ellie Williams remembers actor in heartbreaking Father's Day post

Actor Treat Williams’ daughter paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on Father’s Day, days after he died in a tragic accident. Elinor ‘Ellie’ Williams shared two photos of her father on her Instagram stories. One image shows Ellie as a baby with Treat helping her stand.“I love you, Dad,” she captioned the image. “I miss you.” Treat Williams’ daughter Elinor ‘Ellie’ Williams paid a heartbreaking tribute to him on Father’s Day, days after he died in a tragic accident (elliecwills/Instagram)

(elliecwills/Instagram)

A second picture she posted shows a grey-haired Treat, smiling into the camera. “I took this picture of my pops when I was in college,” Ellie wrote. “He’s so handsome.”

(elliecwills/Instagram)

Treat, who was 71, died after being involved in a motorcycle accident. His death was confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE by his agent Barry McPherson. The fire chief for Dorset, Vermont, Jacob Gribble, said that the tragic crash took place on Monday, June 12, at around 5 pm on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset. Jacob said the accident involved a single car and Treat’s motorcycle.

A witness has claimed Treat was“alert” and even spoke to paramedics after the accident. “He was totally alert, answering questions,” Matt Rapphahn, the owner of Long Trail Auto, told Daily Mail. Rapphahn said he said the accident took place as he stood outside his shop. He recalled that Treat was wearing a helmet. “I saw Treat go flying through the air,” he said. The actor was pronounced dead after being airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York.

Shaftsbury Barracks commander Lieutenant Steven Coote said Williams suffered critical injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle. “Troopers arrived. He was being treated by EMS and was life flighted to Albany Medical where unfortunately later on that evening he was pronounced deceased. Members of our crash reconstructions team, one was on scene last night at the initial call. They have returned again today and utilised tools and technology to gather more evidence and information about the crash to include a drone flight and some other technology utilised to calibrate speeds, etc. This is still an active investigation. We’re talking less than 24 hours into the investigation. So we are still working through a lot of things with our partners,” Steven said.

