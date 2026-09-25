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Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow faces BMC action over proposed salon, spa

BMC issues stop-work notice at Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow; Devgb seeks 4 weeks to respond

Updated on: Sep 25, 2026, 15:34:40 IST
By Shagun Roy
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Actor Ajay Devgn’s 7,802 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu has become the centre of a civic dispute after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued a stop-work notice over ongoing work linked to a proposed salon and spa. The notice was issued by the civic body’s K-West ward following a complaint from the Kapol Co-operative Housing Society, where the property is located.

Ajay Devgn with Kajol
Ajay Devgn with Kajol

According to local corporator Sudha Singh, the BMC’s Building and Factory Department found that permission for the proposed commercial use of the premises had not been produced. The civic body subsequently sought relevant documents from the property owners and issued the stop-work notice after the required permissions were not provided. The Devgn family has sought four weeks’ time to respond.

The issue concerns the proposed commercial use of the bungalow at Plot S-10, N S Road No. 11, in the JVPD Scheme. The housing society’s objection, however, is reportedly not to the property being leased out, but to its use as a commercial establishment. Residents have expressed concerns over increased customer movement, parking, security and noise on the narrow internal roads.

 
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Get the latest Entertainment News from Bollywood, Hollywood, television, music and web series. Follow celebrity updates, movie reviews, trailers and box office collections on Hindustan Times.
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