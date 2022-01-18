Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
entertainment

Akshay Kumar shares new Bachchan Pandey posters, film to release on Holi

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Bachchan Pandey will now release on March 18. 
Akshay Kumar has shared two new Bachchan Pandey posters. 
Published on Jan 18, 2022 03:55 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar has booked this Holi for his next release, Bachchan Pandey. The actor has announced the film will release in theatres on March 18. He plays a gangster in the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Akshay shared two new posters to make the announcement. His solo poster shows him in an unbuttoned shirt and a cloth tied around his head. He is seen carrying a bag on his back which has a gun and other weapons in it. 

Another poster features him with his gang, travelling on a truck. While he is seen sitting on its bonnet, wielding a pistol, his gang members are seen with swords and other weapons as they seem to be headed for a kill.  

RELATED STORIES

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on March 18,2022."

Bachchan Pandey is said to revolve around a gangster but aspires to be an actor while Kriti Sanon is a journalist who wishes to become a director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar.

The film is written by Nischay Kuttanda and directed by Farhad Samji. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Christmas, 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. 

Also read: Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon shares first pic with Akshay Kumar as she wraps her portion

After wrapping up the Jaisalmer schedule, Kriti had shared a picture with Akshay from the sets and written, "One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules I have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinemas! @nadiadwalagrandson."

Topics
akshay kumar bachchan pandey kriti sanon jacqueline fernandez
