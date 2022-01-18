Akshay Kumar shares new Bachchan Pandey posters, film to release on Holi

Akshay Kumar has booked this Holi for his next release, Bachchan Pandey. The actor has announced the film will release in theatres on March 18. He plays a gangster in the film, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Akshay shared two new posters to make the announcement. His solo poster shows him in an unbuttoned shirt and a cloth tied around his head. He is seen carrying a bag on his back which has a gun and other weapons in it.

Another poster features him with his gang, travelling on a truck. While he is seen sitting on its bonnet, wielding a pistol, his gang members are seen with swords and other weapons as they seem to be headed for a kill.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "Action, Comedy, Romance, Drama L-O-A-D-I-N-G this Holi! #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey in cinemas on March 18,2022."

Bachchan Pandey is said to revolve around a gangster but aspires to be an actor while Kriti Sanon is a journalist who wishes to become a director. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi and Prateik Babbar.

The film is written by Nischay Kuttanda and directed by Farhad Samji. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on Christmas, 2020 but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

After wrapping up the Jaisalmer schedule, Kriti had shared a picture with Akshay from the sets and written, "One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules I have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in Cinemas! @nadiadwalagrandson."

